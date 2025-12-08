Russian President Putin in Delhi: The high-stakes messages behind the optics

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi, marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking protocol to personally receive him at Palam airport, underscores the durability of the India-Russia partnership even as both nations navigate heightened US scrutiny, according to The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan.

On Talking Sense With Srini, Srinivasan said the latest visit is “perhaps the most significant” among Putin’s ten trips to India, given that both countries face direct pressure from Washington. The US has sanctioned Moscow over the Ukraine war and signalled concerns about India’s imports of discounted Russian crude. Also read: India-Russia summit: Cautious talks, no big announcements as Trump’s shadow looms India has now sharply reduced those purchases, yet Srinivasan noted the “palpable bonhomie” between the leaders suggested Moscow was not displeased. Global south outreach He said the relationship, rooted in Soviet-era ties, “continues to be on firm ground,” with Russia still supplying about two-thirds of India’s military equipment despite diversification efforts since the late 1980s. The visit also aligns with Russia’s broader outreach to the Global South.