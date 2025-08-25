Russian firms hiring Indians in machinery, electronics sectors, says Indian envoy

Russian companies are becoming increasingly interested in hiring Indian nationals, especially in the electronics and machinery sector, said Vinay Kumar, Indian ambassador to Russia.

‘Russia needs manpower’

Speaking to the state news agency TASS, he also said that there is a requirement for skilled manpower in Russia and suggested that India can meet the demand.

The Indian Ambassador also stated that there has been an increase in the workload of consular services, as more Indians are taking up employment opportunities in Russia.

He stated that Russian companies are currently hiring Indian nationals within the legal framework and regulations in Russia.

“At a broader level, there is a manpower requirement in Russia, and India has skilled manpower. So at present, within the Russian regulations, framework of Russian regulations, laws and quotas, the companies are hiring Indians," said Kumar as quoted by TASS.

Hiring in construction and textile sectors

As for the nature of jobs Indian nationals are taking up in Russia, the Indian Ambassador said that the majority of such job seekers were getting hired in the construction and textile sectors, adding that the number of organisations interested in hiring Indians in the machinery and electronics segments was also growing.

“Most of the people who have come are in the construction and textile sector", but the number of people interested in hiring Indians in the machinery and electronics segments is growing,” said Kumar.

‘Consular services work increasing’

The diplomat said that the workload in consular services was increasing as more Indians were coming to India seeking employment opportunities.

Elaborating further, he said that when people come and leave, they require consular services such as extending passports and childbirth.

"When people come and leave, they need consular services to extend passports, childbirth, say for example, and loss of passport and those kinds, basically consular services," added Kumar.

US tariffs and India-Russia ties

His comments come at a time when India’s ties with the US have nosedived following President Trump’s decision to slap 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on New Delhi for buying Russian oil, which, along with the earlier 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, has pushed US tariff rates on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Over the last few weeks, India has made a strong push to further stretch bilateral ties with Russia and normalise relations with China, which turned frosty following the deadly Galwan clash in 2020.