Russia slams US for ‘illegal pressure’ on India over oil, arms deals

Russia accused the US of exerting illegal trade pressure on India for its trade with Moscow on Tuesday (August 5). Without directly mentioning US President Donald Trump’s statement announcing an unspecified “penalty” on India for buying oil and weapons from Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov termed them “threats”.

‘Right to choose trade partners’

"We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements to be legal," said Peskov as quoted by Reuters.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov also said every sovereign country has the right to choose its trade partners and determine the respective modes of trade.

"We believe that sovereign countries must have and do have the right to choose their trade partners, the partners in trade and economic cooperation, on their own and independently determine those modes of trade and economic cooperation that suit the interests of a country in question," he added as quoted by TASS.

India dubs Trump’s tariffs as ‘unjustified’

The statement comes days after the US President on Friday announced that he will be imposing fresh sanctions on Russia and on countries that buy crude oil and other energy sources from it, unless Moscow takes concrete steps to end its war with Ukraine. However, despite the warning, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no change in his stance on the war.

Earlier, India described Trump’s tariff threats as “unjustified”, adding that, like any other major economy, it would take all necessary measures to “safeguard its national interest” and economic security.

The Ministry of External Affairs also pointed out that it was the US that “actively encouraged such imports” when India started buying crude oil from Russia after the Russia-Ukraine war started.

“Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals,” stated the MEA.

“In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” it added.

Points out EU’s trade with Russia

The MEA further stated that the European Union in 2024 had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia.

“In addition, it had trade in services estimated at Euro 17.2 billion in 2023. This is significantly more than India’s total trade with Russia that year or subsequently. European imports of LNG in 2024, in fact, reached a record 16.5mn tonnes, surpassing the last record of 15.21mn tonnes in 2022,” it added.