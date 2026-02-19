Russia says India has not shifted position on Russian oil imports

Russia has refuted the Trump administration’s claim that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil, stating that there was no reason to believe such an assumption. It further stated that the oil trade between the two countries was beneficial for both and maintained stability in the global hydrocarbons market.

The remarks by the Russian Foreign Ministry came in the wake of the Trump administration’s claim that India has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.

‘Nothing new in Trump’s claim’

“We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain stability in the international energy market,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in her weekly briefing on Wednesday (February 18).

“There is nothing new in the claims of US President Donald Trump, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations,” added Zakharova.

The Modi-Trump phone call

Following a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, both governments said US tariffs on Indian goods would be lowered to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

The rollback included scrapping a 25 per cent duty that Trump had imposed on India in August last year over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The announcement came amid renewed claims from Washington regarding India’s energy imports. Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said India had committed to halting purchases of Russian oil. His remarks followed New Delhi’s assertion that “national interests” would remain the “guiding factor” in decisions related to energy procurement.

Earlier in February, while unveiling the trade arrangement with India, Trump also stated that India had agreed to stop sourcing crude oil from Russia.

New Delhi has so far neither confirmed nor rejected Washington’s assertion that it has pledged to end procurement of Russian crude.

‘US deploying coercive steps’

Russia had previously accused the United States of trying to block India and other countries from accessing Russian oil. Moscow said Washington was deploying a range of “coercive” steps, including tariffs, sanctions and outright prohibitions, to curb such trade.

In a sharply framed statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also took aim at European allies of what she described as the Ukrainian regime, saying they were not interested in pursuing a peace settlement.

(With agency inputs)