All Indian languages are national languages: RSS amid Hindi imposition row

The RSS has said that it does not endorse the imposition of any single language, emphasising that it considers all Indian languages as national languages. This statement, made during a recent meeting of the organisation, comes amid the raging language debate in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The controversy arises from the ‘three-language formula’ outlined in the New Education Policy (NEP), with the Opposition accusing the Centre of using it as a means to impose Hindi.

Not against Hindi: CM

The Maharashtra government was recently compelled to revoke two resolutions regarding the implementation of the three-language policy amid huge backlash from the Opposition, which dubbed the move a bid to undermine Marathi. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in to clarify that they were not against Hindi or any other language.



After scrapping the policy, the Maharashtra government announced that October 3 will be observed annually as Abhijat Marathi Bhasha Diwas (Classical Marathi Language Day). This decision comes in the wake of the state's declaration of Marathi as a classical language on the same date last year. The government clarified that the move aimed to encourage deeper academic inquiry and foster pride in Marathi’s classical legacy.

Stalin slams BJP

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also slammed the BJP, saying that the saffron outfit faced its second defeat in its quest for “Hindi imposition” in the country. He hailed Uddhav and Raj Thackeray for their “victory rally” over the Maharashtra government’s rollback of the three-language policy.

Referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as “brother”, Stalin said the war waged by the DMK in Tamil Nadu had now transcended state boundaries.

RSS meeting

At the meeting, the RSS also deliberated on its future course, societal outreach, and current issues across the country. Another area of focus was expanding the organisation nationwide, with particular emphasis on bolstering its grassroots presence. Apart from it, preparations for the RSS’s upcoming centenary celebrations featured prominently in the discussions.