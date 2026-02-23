RSS doesn't practice Hindutva politics, believes in nation building: Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS does not practice Hindutva politics but believes in building a strong society and nation through individual development, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing a gathering at a programme to mark the Sangh’s 100 years on Sunday (February 22) in Dehradun, the RSS chief further stated that it was essential to acquire power as the world understands it more than truth, adding that power should be used with restraint.

“The Sangh's objective is individual development because only strong individuals can build a strong society and nation," Bhagwat said, emphasising that the reality of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cannot be understood from the outside.

'World wants India in leadership role'

Some people mistake the Sangh for a paramilitary organisation, others for a service sector body, but the RSS is a social force working beyond these boundaries, he said, speaking on the theme ‘Sangh Yatra - New Horizons, New Dimensions’.

“The world now hopes to see India in a leadership role once again,” Bhagwat said, as he called upon the gathering to empower society and the nation by joining the Sangh's activities.

Stating that only those who work to unite are Hindus, he said, "Devotion to the motherland is essential. The world understands power more than truth; therefore, acquiring power is essential, but its use should be restrained.

On women’s participation in govt

On the role of women, Bhagwat said they are completely independent, and their participation in governance should be 50 per cent, and not limited to 33 per cent.

He also emphasised the need for a coordinated policy and local participation to conserve Uttarakhand's rivers and the environment.

On unity, demography and social harmony

Bhagwat’s remarks come days after he urged the Hindu society to remain united and “cautious,” while asserting it is “not threatened” by anyone.

Addressing a social harmony meeting at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow, he raised concern over a declining Hindu population and called for stopping conversions driven by greed or coercion.

He said Ghar Wapsi efforts should be accelerated and returnees supported. On infiltration, he said such elements must be identified and deported, and denied employment.

‘Hindus should have at least three children’

Bhagwat said Hindus should have at least three children, citing scientists who warn that societies averaging fewer than three face decline, and suggested this be conveyed to newlyweds. Marriage, he said, exists not “to satisfy lust” but to move the world forward.

“We do not believe that those who oppose us must be eliminated. There is only one truth everywhere,” he said, adding that harmony must replace discrimination, reported ANI.

