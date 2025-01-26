R-Day: PM Modi flaunts iconic 'turban' look again, wears yellow-red striped 'safa'
From bright red bandhani turbans to mustard-coloured Rajasthani safa, Modi continues his tradition of wearing striking turbans during Republic Day celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his flamboyant and striking "turban" look on Republic Day this year as well.
This year, Modi chose a red and yellow striped Rajasthani "safa" with a long tail for his Republic-Day look on Sunday (January 26), pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square. From bright red bandhani turbans to mustard-coloured Rajasthani safa, Modi continues his tradition of flaunting various traditional headgear during Republic Day celebrations.
Colourful turbans
Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks.
Last year, he chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print Rajasthani safa for his Republic-Day look.
Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.
Down the years
In 2023 too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a cream-cloured churidhar kurta. He wore a traditional pheta decked with orange, red, green, yellow, and white patterns. A black bandhagala coat and a silk scarf rounded off the look.
Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.
In 2022, for India's 73rd National Republic Day, PM Modi wore a traditional kurta, pyjama, and grey check-embroidered jacket along with a face mask. He completed the R-day look with a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, a scarf, and a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch.
Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand’s state flower.
In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a ‘Halari Pagdi’, which is a bright red bandhej (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade. It was a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat. He wore it with a grey jacket, a white kurta-pyjama set, and an embroidered shawl.
In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.
Bandhej turban
For his maiden Independence Day as prime minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.
The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.
From a bright red "bandhani" turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani "safa", Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic-Day appearances too.
(With inputs from agencies)