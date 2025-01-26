LIVE | India completes 75 years as a sovereign democratic republic

India as a sovereign democratic republic completed 75 years of its eventful journey on Sunday, with the stage set at the Kartavya Path in Delhi for the ceremonial parade during which the country will showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage.

Besides VVIP dignitaries, members of the Paralympic contingent, sarpanches from top-performing villages, handloom artisans and forest and wildlife conservation workers are among the nearly 10,000 special guests who have been invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade.

President Droupadi Murmu leads the nation in celebrating the momentous occasion and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest. A marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia are participating in the parade.

Subianto will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

While 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas”.

Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard during the annual parade when India displays its military prowess and its journey as a republic.

The country is set to showcase some of cutting-edge defence platforms including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's surface-to-surface tactical missile 'Pralay' set to register their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.

T-90 “Bhishma” tanks Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system 'Agnibaan' and 'Bajrang' (light specialist vehicle) will also be part of the parade, according to officials.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Also read:

Shekhar Kapur, Ajith, Arijit Singh: Full list of Padma awardees 2025

'Potential to redefine good governance': Prez Murmu backs 'One Nation One Election'

Kuwaiti Yoga practitioner, dhak player, fruit farmer among Padma awardees

Follow live updates below: