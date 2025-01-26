LIVE | India completes 75 years as a sovereign democratic republic
While 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas”
India as a sovereign democratic republic completed 75 years of its eventful journey on Sunday, with the stage set at the Kartavya Path in Delhi for the ceremonial parade during which the country will showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage.
Besides VVIP dignitaries, members of the Paralympic contingent, sarpanches from top-performing villages, handloom artisans and forest and wildlife conservation workers are among the nearly 10,000 special guests who have been invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade.
President Droupadi Murmu leads the nation in celebrating the momentous occasion and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest. A marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia are participating in the parade.
Subianto will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.
While 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas”.
Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard during the annual parade when India displays its military prowess and its journey as a republic.
The country is set to showcase some of cutting-edge defence platforms including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's surface-to-surface tactical missile 'Pralay' set to register their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.
T-90 “Bhishma” tanks Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system 'Agnibaan' and 'Bajrang' (light specialist vehicle) will also be part of the parade, according to officials.
The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.
Also read:
Shekhar Kapur, Ajith, Arijit Singh: Full list of Padma awardees 2025
'Potential to redefine good governance': Prez Murmu backs 'One Nation One Election'
Kuwaiti Yoga practitioner, dhak player, fruit farmer among Padma awardees
Follow live updates below:
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2025 10:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at Kartavya Path for 76th Republic Day celebrations.
President Subianto is attending the function as the chief guest this year.
- 26 Jan 2025 10:34 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu and her Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto arrived at Kartavya Path for the 76th Republic Day parade in a traditional buggy, a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap last year.
They were escorted by the President's Bodyguard -- "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak". The President's Bodyguard is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.
The gold-plated, horse-drawn buggy is a black carriage with the national emblem embossed on it in gold. The buggy, drawn by a mixed breed of Indian and Austrian horses, also features gold-plated rims.
Presidential buggy
The presidential buggy had been used for Republic Day functions till 1984 but was discontinued after the assassination of the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi.
The buggy was last used by Giani Zail Singh in 1984 before being discontinued due to security reasons. The presidents then began using limousines for travel.
In 2014, then-president Pranab Mukherjee used it again for the beating retreat ceremony.
His successor Ram Nath Kovind continued the tradition. He inspected the Guard of Honour in the presidential buggy after taking oath in 2017.
During the British era, the buggy belonged to the viceroy of India. After India's independence in 1947, a row erupted between India and Pakistan regarding claims over the carriage.
With no immediate solution and higher authority to decide on the row, India's then-Lt Colonel Thakur Govind Singh and the Pakistan Army's Sahabzada Yaqub Khan took full responsibility for the fact that ownership of the buggy would depend on a coin toss.
India is believed to have won the toss and the buggy has been with the country since then. The carriage has been used by several presidents on various occasions
- 26 Jan 2025 10:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Kartavya Path for the 76th Republic Day Parade.
- 26 Jan 2025 10:23 AM IST
UP CM Adityanath greets people on R-Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the people of the state on the 76th Republic Day and appealed to everyone to resolve to follow duties listed in the Constitution.Chief Minister Adityanath, in a post on the X, said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 76th Republic Day!" He said, "This glorious festival is an opportunity to express gratitude to our great Constitution, democratic traditions and the immortal sons of the country." "Let us all resolve to follow the duties given by the Constitution. Jai Hind!" he said.
- 26 Jan 2025 10:19 AM IST
Andhra Gov Nazeer, CM Naidu extend R-Day greeting
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of India's Republic Day.
The Governor hoisted the national flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.
"On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, I have great pleasure in conveying my Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Republic Day is a day of remembrance as well as of re-dedication. It is a day of re-dedication to the noble ideals of truth, non-violence, peace," Nazeer said in a post on X.
Naidu in a post greeting people said, "Let us work with the spirit of the Constitution towards achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarnandhra Vision 2047." YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also called on the people to celebrate the strength of the country’s unity in diversity and to pledge to uphold and reinforce the Constitution that defines this great nation.
- 26 Jan 2025 10:18 AM IST
Bomb threat at Jammu's R-Day venue proves hoax
A bomb threat prompted a thorough search at the main Republic Day venue in Jammu, hours before the start of the function, officials said on Sunday.
However, the threat received through e-mail late Saturday, proved to be a hoax, the officials said.
The officials said the threat e-mail was sent from a username “Dise Lish” to the official mail accounts of various departments including secretary higher education and director higher education on Saturday night.
The e-mail prompted deployment of multiple teams of bomb disposal squad at the stadium which was thoroughly searched in presence of senior police officers throughout the night, the officials said, adding nothing incriminating was found during the searches.
They said a special team was also constituted to identify and arrest the culprits who have sent the e-mail.
- 26 Jan 2025 10:16 AM IST
Time to work to realise Viksit Bharat goal: Dhankhar
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended greetings on the 76th Republic Day, saying the time has come to work with determination to realise the goal of a developed India by 2047.
He urged people to nurture and blossom India's civilisational ethos of social harmony, family values, environmental protection, "Swadeshi" spirit and civic duties.
"Let our youth spearhead this transformative journey optimising prevalent spirit of hope and possibility," Dhankhar said in a post on X.
- 26 Jan 2025 10:14 AM IST
Let’s celebrate spirit of democracy: Fadnavis on R-Day
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday.
Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Greetings to everyone on Republic Day! Let’s celebrate the spirit of unity and democracy that makes our nation strong." The governor unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' here to mark the occasion.
The Republic Day parade will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
- 26 Jan 2025 10:13 AM IST
TN Governor Ravi unfurls national flag; cultural events honour Tamil language
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Sunday on the 76th Republic Day and the celebrations were marked by a march past of the contingents of the Armed forces, state police units and vibrant cultural events that extolled the richness of Tamil language.
Chief Minister MK Stalin gave away awards under various categories, including for communal harmony and gallantry, to recipients. Governor Ravi accepted the ceremonial salute of contingents of the armed forces and the state police units from the venue of the celebrations, near the Marina beachfront and close to the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.
The tableaux included state of the art T-90 tank and the bullet proof Light Specialist Vehicles. Contingents of the Coast Guard, Central Armed Police Forces, units of the Tamil Nadu Police, took part in the ceremonial parade. Colourful cultural events by school and college students were broadly themed on celebrating the greatness of the Tamil language and culture and Tamizhe vazhga, Thaye Vazhga, (Long live Tamil language, long live mother Tamil) was the key concept song.
- 26 Jan 2025 10:12 AM IST
PM wishes citizens on R-Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on India's Republic Day, wishing that the occasion strengthens efforts towards preserving the ideals of the Constitution.
“Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity,” Modi said in a post on X.
“May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India,” the prime minister said.