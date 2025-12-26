Reform trajectory will continue with more vigour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 26) said the government’s reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour going forward, as it is committed to boosting 'Ease of Living'.

Modi made this observation after a series of posts by the Union government on its various reform initiatives.

"Ours is a government committed to boosting 'Ease of Living,' and this thread below gives examples of how we have worked in that direction. Our reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the times ahead," Modi said.

With the hashtags #ReformInAction and #GoodGovernance, the Union government noted that the real test of reform is whether it reduces stress for people, and 2025 marks a clear shift in governance, with reforms focused on outcomes rather than complexity.

Simple taxes to modern labour codes

"Simpler tax laws, faster dispute resolution, modern labour codes, and decriminalised compliance reduce friction for citizens and businesses alike. The emphasis is on trust, predictability, and long-term growth, showing how well-designed policy can quietly improve everyday life," the posts by MyGovIndia read.

For millions of Indians, tax relief became real. Income up to Rs 12 lakh attracts no tax. Middle-class families now retain more of what they earn, giving them flexibility to spend, save, and invest with greater confidence. The Income Tax Act, 2025, streamlined compliance and brought clarity, transparency, and fairness to the direct tax system, making it more taxpayer-friendly and aligned with today’s needs.

The posts further noted, "Small businesses can now grow without fear of losing benefits. Higher investment and turnover limits allow MSMEs to expand while retaining access to loans and tax incentives. This encourages scaling up, hiring more workers, and building stronger local enterprises. Rural employment now creates assets, not just wages. With extended guaranteed employment and a focus on village infrastructure, rural labour is now building permanent assets that strengthen communities and livelihoods."

Renewed labour laws

It was observed that workers no longer need to navigate dozens of laws, as 29 labour laws were simplified into four clear codes covering wages, safety, social security, and relations. Rights are clearer, compliance is easier, and women benefit from assured maternity and workplace protections.

The government also stated that GST has been made simpler for businesses and consumers alike. With streamlined tax slabs, easier registration, automated processes, and faster refunds, the next generation of GST reforms is improving ease of doing business. The impact is evident in record Diwali sales of Rs 6.05 trillion and the strongest Navratri shopping in over a decade, showing that businesses can now bring products to market faster.

With rationalised Quality Control Orders, Indian manufacturers face lower compliance costs, improved efficiency, and greater competitiveness in global markets. More room to grow is now available for Indian businesses, the government added.

The expanded definition of small companies reduces compliance burden and costs, allowing enterprises with turnovers up to Rs 100 crore to focus on innovation and expansion, it stated.

