Aravallis controversy: PM Modi doesn’t walk the talk, says Congress

The Congress on Thursday (December 25) accused the Narendra Modi-led government of undermining environmental protection through its redefinition of the Aravalli hills, warning that the move could expose large parts of the fragile ecosystem to mining and real-estate activities.

'Determined assault on ecological balance'

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary In-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said there was a growing gap between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global climate commitments and domestic environmental policies.

Ramesh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was launching a “determined assault on ecological balance” by diluting environmental protection laws and easing pollution norms.

Also Read: Congress accuses Centre of pushing ‘flawed’ Aravalli redefinition

Under the new definition, an Aravalli hill is described as a landform rising at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain, while an Aravalli range is defined as a cluster of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.

'90 pc of Aravallis unprotected'

According to Ramesh, data from the Forest Survey of India show that only 8.7 per cent of the Aravalli Range exceeds the 100-metre threshold. “This means that over 90 per cent of the Aravallis will not be protected by the new definition and could well get opened for mining, real estate, and other activities that will further damage an already ravaged ecosystem,” he said in his post on X.

Also read: Haryana DSP killing puts spotlight back on illegal mining in Aravalli hills

The former Union environment minister argued that the policy change would further degrade an ecosystem that is already under severe stress. He criticised what he described as the weakening of environmental and forest laws, the dilution of pollution standards and the erosion of institutions such as the National Green Tribunal.

“There is simply no connection between the prime minister’s global talk and his local walk when it comes to environmental concerns,” Ramesh said.

Also Read: No tampering with Aravallis to be allowed, warns Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Following the controversy, the Centre on Wednesday (December 24) directed the states to impose a complete ban on granting new mining leases within the Aravalli Range. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has also asked the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education to identify additional areas across the Aravallis where mining should be prohibited beyond existing restrictions.

(With agency inputs)