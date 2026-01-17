Red Fort blast: ED says Al Falah University hired doctors without police checks

Three doctors-two of whom were arrested by the NIA and the third alleged suicide bomber of the November 2025 Red Fort area blast- were appointed by the Faridabad-based Al Falah University without any police verification or scrutiny, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated in a chargesheet filed before a Delhi court.

In the charge sheet, ED, as part of its money laundering probe against the promoter of the university, is reported to have submitted the statements of various senior executives and faculty of the university in relation to the appointment of three doctors. According to a PTI report, other specialist were appointed by the University authorities in a similar way. The chargesheet was filed on Friday (January 17).

Arrested 61-year-old Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and the Al Falah Charitable Trust that runs all the educational institutions of the varsity, are the two accused named in the complaint filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

‘Prosecution sought over illicit funds’

The about 260-page chargesheet seeks prosecution of Siddiqui and his Trust for alleged generation of illicit funds from fees paid by students, while allegedly misrepresenting the accreditation and recognition of his institutions.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has provisionally attached the university land and building, worth about Rs 140 crore and located in the Dhauj area of Faridabad.

The court is yet to take cognisance of the ED chargesheet.

‘Doctors employed on paper’

Quoting the ED chargesheet, officials told PTI that doctors at the medical college were employed "on paper" and were listed under a "22 days punch" or "two days per week" clause to be represented as regular faculty, just to obtain" requisite approvals from the National Medical Commission (NMC) so that the healthcare facility runs uninterrupted.

According to officials, the ED has recorded the statement of the Registrar of the University, who "acknowledged" the visit of probe agencies to the campus and the arrests of "Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen, associated with the University hospital." He said in his statement that the doctors of the medical college, established in 2019, were hired "without" any police verification.

What University VC, Principal told ED

The Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University told the ED that the doctors reported to be involved in terror-related activities-Dr Muzammil Ganaie, a junior resident in general medicine department since October 2021; Dr Shaheen Saeed, an associate professor in pharmacology since October 2021, and Dr Umar Nabi, the alleged suicide bomber and an assistant professor in general medicine since May 2024-were appointed during her tenure.

She informed the agency that these appointments were, however, "recommended" by the varsity's HR head and "approved" by Siddiqui, following which she issued formal appointment letters.

The V-C is also understood to have told the ED that "no police verification or scrutiny" was conducted during the appointment of these doctors.

( With agency inputs)