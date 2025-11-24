Owaisi condemns Red Fort blast, says 'Muslims have always loved the nation, and always will'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday (November 23) openly condemned the terror incident near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed more than a dozen lives, declaring during a speech in Hyderabad that the “enemies of the nation are our enemies”.

He also addressed those who “abuse” Muslims and demand a “certificate of loyalty” from them, stating that “we have never hated our nation”.

Owaisi condemns Red Fort blast

Speaking about the alleged involvement of the accused doctors in the Red Fort blast, the AIMIM chief said he condemns anyone who “sits in an educational institution and conspires to make bombs”.

The four primary accused in the car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station — in which 15 people were killed — were doctors from Al Falah University, including Dr Umar Nabi, who allegedly drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20.

Owaisi said, “Fourteen people, including Hindus and Muslims, were killed in the Delhi blast. We should openly condemn all such individuals. Enemies of the nation are our enemies. If we remain silent, we will be giving these cruel people a free pass to do whatever they like.”

Message to those questioning Muslim loyalty

Owaisi also reiterated his message to those “abusing” Muslims after the Delhi blast, saying, “We have never hated our nation.”

The AIMIM leader continued, “To those who abuse Muslims and demand a certificate of loyalty from us — we have endured much, and we may face more in future, but we have never hated our nation. We told the oppressors that we hate them, and that if they suppress Muslims, they are weakening India. How will India become a developed nation if you look at Muslims with hatred and treat them unjustly?”

Reassuring everyone that Indian Muslims will continue to live with dignity, Owaisi added, “Those who think Muslims will be reduced to second-class citizens are mistaken. For as long as the world exists, Indian Muslims will live in this country as respectable citizens.”

Incident of shoe being hurled at CJI

During his speech, he also referred to the shoe-hurling incident last month, when an advocate attempted to throw a shoe at then-Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.

Owaisi said, “The mosque (Ayodhya disputed site) judgement did not go in our favour, but did any Muslim go to the court and throw a shoe at a judge? Nothing is said about the man who actually hurled the shoe because he belongs to the majority community. We have always loved the nation, and we always will.”

In that incident, advocate Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at the then Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, and later admitted that the attempt was a protest against Justice Gavai’s remark that the petitioner should “go and ask the deity itself”.