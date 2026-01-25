Rashid Alvi flags communication gap in Congress, says Muslim leaders ignored in party

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi has said that the party lacks an effective platform for dialogues, and it has become difficult to meet the top leadership. Describing the issue as a “communication gap”, Alvi further stated that it was a major problem with the grand old party, adding that it is not easy to get an appointment with the party's high command.

His remarks come close on the heels of former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad's attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that there is no internal democracy in the Congress and Rahul’s decisions are final in the party.

‘Major problem in Congress’

"I haven't seen Shakeel ji's statement, but a major problem in the Congress party is that there's no forum where the issues can be discussed. It's generally difficult to meet with the leaders. If people want to express their concerns, where can they go? Not everyone is a member of the CWC. There is definitely a communication gap,” Alvi told ANI.

“This is a major problem within the Congress party, and many people complain that it's not easy to meet with the Congress high command. The communication gap must definitely be eliminated," he added. Alvi also said that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi took out time to meet others.

‘Muslim leaders ignored in Congress’

Alvi further stated that several Muslim leaders have left Congress because they have been ignored in the party, adding that it was a cause of concern. Alvi said that, unlike several non-Muslim leaders, greed and the lure of power were not the reasons behind the Muslim leaders’ exit from the party.

"Muslim leaders haven't left out of greed for power. They have left, and this is a matter of concern, because Muslim leadership has been ignored in the Congress party," he added.

The senior Congress leaders warned that if Muslim leaders kept being ignored in secular political parties, then it would help in increasing the political clout of leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi. "If Muslim leadership is ignored, then leaders like Owaisi will continue to emerge in the country. And today, Owaisi is becoming a powerful force.” He said.

Shakeel Ahmad’s attack on Rahul

Alvi’s remarks came following a sharp attack by former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad on Rahul over the party’s repeated electoral setbacks. Ahmad had accused the leadership of being unwilling to confront its failures and questioned the competence at the top.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmad took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Even if Rahul Gandhi wants, he still can’t take Congress below the second position. The reason is that every other party is only in one state.” He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi was “uncomfortable” working with senior leaders who enjoy mass popularity.

Ahmad went on to allege that there was no space for dissent within the party, saying, “There is no internal democracy in the Congress party. In the Congress party, whatever Rahul Gandhi says is final.”

He further claimed that several leaders who were dissatisfied chose not to speak out, asserting that many remained silent as they were concerned about safeguarding the political future of the next generation within the party.