Rapido driver drops woman home despite 6-hr wait in Gurugram traffic, wins hearts

While women’s safety on roads is a perennial debate in India, there are also feel-good stories that sometimes emanate from the ground. Recently, such an incident was recorded in Gurugram, and when it appeared on social media, it became viral in no time.

It happened like this: Suraj Maurya, who works as a driver for ride-hailing service Rapido, did not abandon a woman passenger even as traffic was clogged for over six hours due to the severe waterlogging after a heavy downpour in the city. Uncomplaining, he remained with her during the entire duration of the gridlock, and ensured that she reached home safely.

Suraj was also rewarded by his company for his commitment and responsibility at work.

Hi @rapidobikeapp I want to thank ur driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma'am pay whatever extra u want. ABSOLUTE GEM!! pic.twitter.com/ac2rVJE6KV — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 1, 2025

'Absolute gem'

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a journalist, document filmmaker and equal rights activist, who is the woman passenger Suraj had helped, shared on X a video of the ordeal on Monday (September 1) from her taxi, which showed waterlogged streets. She lauded the driver, calling him an “absolute gem”, and said he did not even demand extra money and said she could pay whatever extra she wanted to.

Rapido reposted the tweet.

On Wednesday (September 3), she made another post, highlighting that Rapido rewarded Suraj.

“LOOK WHO GOT REWARDED !!! Suraj Maurya Bhai - The Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock !!! @rapidobikeapp called him to office today and gave a gift for his hardwork & all the appreciation he is receiving for his kind gesture of driving for 6 hours on that nightmarish day to drop me home,” she said.

LOOK WHO GOT REWARDED !!!Suraj Maurya Bhai - The Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock !!! @rapidobikeapp called him to office today and gave a gift for his hardwork & all the appreciation he is receiving for his kind gesture of driving for 6 hours on that nightmarish day to drop me home pic.twitter.com/UX8Ghr8ejX — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 3, 2025

Bhardwaj also posted a screenshot of her conversation with Suraj on WhatsApp, where he was seen thanking her for making him famous and telling her he would be there if she needed help again.

Bhardwaj called him “Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock” saying that he's "so humble". All this fame led a newspaper to interview the driver, Suraj.

'Rare to see kindness'

Netizens reacted to the incident, praising the driver.

One said, “It's rare to see kindness between people without expecting anything in return in today's world. Here's some positive news to read amidst all the current negativity.”

Another said, “Some cab drivers are absolute gem. They end up melting your heart like anything. Absolute hustlers”.

“A genuine true hero! Glad to see such heroism in these adverse times!” said a third.