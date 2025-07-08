Karnataka bike taxi riders urge state govt to adopt Centre's guidelines

Bike taxi riders in Karnataka are urgently calling on the state government to adopt the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Aggregator Guidelines 2025, imploring for a regulatory framework that would protect their means of earning a living and provide commuters with affordable transport options.

Also read: 'Bike taxis are a necessity': Aggregators argue in Karnataka HC

The riders have pressed this request through an open letter addressed to Ministers across Labour, Transport, IT/BT, Industries, Revenue, Health, as well as the Leader of the Opposition, expressing a dire need for policy clarity, which currently leaves them in a precarious position.

What BTA said

The bike taxi riders, represented by the Bike Taxi Association (BTA), are pointing out the lack of regulation as not just a legal loophole but a significant livelihood issue affecting thousands. The MoRTH guidelines, they argue, offer a clear path for the state government to regulate bike taxis without needing further amendments, drawing upon existing stipulations within the Motor Vehicle Act.

Also read: Bike taxis safe, affordable, crucial for daily mobility: Women commuters tell HC

Their plea is based on three essential pillars:

Legal clarity: Highlighting that the central guidelines offer a clear legal framework that should enable the state to regulate bike taxis effectively.

Livelihoods at risk: Emphasising the critical role bike taxis play in supporting families of thousands of riders across the state, with delays in regulation jeopardising their income and stability.

Commuter benefits: Underlining the importance of bike taxis in providing affordable and critical last-mile connectivity, especially in urban centres like Bangalore.

'Fair framework'

A representative from the BTA addressed the lack of action from the state government, stating, “The law already allows the state to regulate bike taxis, and other states have done it successfully. We’re not asking for special treatment — just a fair framework so we can work legally and support our families. Every delay puts riders’ livelihoods at risk.”

The BTA reiterated their call for urgent government intervention. Adi Narayana, President, Bike Taxi Association of Bengaluru, said, “The MoRTH guidelines give the state all the tools it needs to regulate bike taxis — there’s no need for further delays. Thousands of riders depend on this for their income, and commuters rely on us for affordable mobility. It’s time for Karnataka to act and support both livelihoods and better transport options.”

What is the next plan? ''We are all waiting for the High Court verdict. In fact, we are very hopeful of a favourable decision. So many families have been affected, ''Adi Narayana told The Federal.

The BTA urged the Karnataka government to move beyond deferrals and take decisive steps in the interest of riders and the millions who depend on affordable, last-mile mobility.