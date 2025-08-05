Rajya Sabha passes Manipur Prez Rule resolution extension amid INDIA Bloc's SIR protest

Chaos gripped the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (August 5) after Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh pushed ahead with the debate on the Manipur resolution, despite strong objections from the Opposition, which demanded a prior discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar.

Also Read: Opposition creates ruckus over CISF presence in Rajya Sabha

Opposition demands SIR debate

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi was asked by the Deputy Chairman to return to his seat and speak on the resolution. Pratapgarhi refused, continuing his protest. Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, next on the speakers’ list, also declined to proceed, insisting that the House must first allow a debate on SIR before discussing the Manipur issue.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva echoed the demand, stating that either the SIR must be discussed immediately or the Centre must provide a timeline for such a discussion.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc MPs demand Parliament debate on Bihar SIR, write to LS speaker

'Discuss SIR first'

Brushing aside the objections, Harivansh called on YSR Congress Party MP Subhas Chandra Bose Pilli to speak. As Pilli began his submission, Opposition MPs raised slogans of “SIR par charcha ho” (“Discuss SIR first”), continuing their protest.

Despite mounting resistance, Harivansh proceeded with the discussion on the Manipur resolution. One by one, the INDIA Bloc MPs listed to speak declined their turns in protest.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc MPs demand Parliament debate on Bihar SIR, write to LS speaker

Manipur resolution passed

Eventually, the Deputy Chairman cut the discussion short and urged Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to reply. Rai, under visible pressure, asserted that normalcy was returning to Manipur and quickly shortened his speech. Harivansh then moved to put the resolution to a vote, urging protesting MPs to return to their seats if they wished to register their votes.

With the Opposition refusing to relent, the resolution was passed by a voice vote amid loud sloganeering and walkouts.