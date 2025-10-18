Rajnath, UP CM Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles produced at the BrahMos Aerospace facility in Lucknow on Saturday (October 18), officials said.

According to an official statement, the event marks a major milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) and will further strengthen India’s drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

New testing facility

BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, successfully produced the first batch of the missile system at its new integration and testing facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, the statement said.

The state-of-the-art unit, inaugurated on May 11, is equipped with advanced infrastructure for missile integration, testing, and final quality assurance. Following successful testing, the missiles will be readied for induction into the Indian armed forces.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and several senior officials were present at the ceremony.

Modi's 'Make in India' vision

Speaking after the flag-off, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the event symbolised the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision in the defence sector.

The Chief Minister said the BrahMos represented India’s growing capability to meet not only its own defence requirements but also those of friendly nations around the world, according to ANI.

Highlighting the significance of the BrahMos facility in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “This is the foundation of a self-reliant India. So far, we have made available over 2,500 acres of land across six nodes for this purpose.”

He added that the initiative has already created employment opportunities for more than 15,000 youth in the state. “The DG of BrahMos and the Defence Minister recently handed us a GST cheque worth Rs 40 crore. I have assured DRDO that any additional land required will be provided immediately,” he said.

Adityanath noted that the state expects significant revenue in the coming years. “With 100 BrahMos missiles being manufactured annually, and capacity expected to increase to 150, the state government will earn Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore every year through GST from these missiles,” he said.

Self-reliance in defence manufacturing

Rajnath said the BrahMos missile exemplifies India’s indigenous technological progress and strategic confidence. “BrahMos is not just a missile, it is a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance in defence. Its unmatched speed, precision, and power make it one of the best missile systems in the world. It has become the backbone of our Army, Navy, and Air Force,” he said.

Rajnath said the Lucknow event was more than just a ceremonial launch. “Today’s flag-off is not merely an event, it is a message to future generations that India can turn its dreams into reality. BrahMos proved this in Operation Sindoor, serving as tangible proof of our national security capability,” he said.

He added that the success of Operation Sindoor had strengthened the country’s confidence in its military capability. “Operation Sindoor has shown that victory is no longer a rare occurrence for us — it has become our habit. Our adversaries can no longer escape the reach of BrahMos. Every inch of Pakistani territory is within its range,” he said.

National security and economic growth

The Defence Minister linked the achievement to both national security and economic growth. “On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, four BrahMos missiles were delivered. Alongside strengthening our defence, this will generate significant GST revenue for the government. CM Yogi has ensured that this work benefits the Uttar Pradesh government too,” Rajnath said.

He added, “The taxes collected from the production of a single missile could help build new schools, expand hospitals, and fund welfare schemes that directly uplift the common citizen.”

Rajnath also highlighted the missile’s export potential. “The BrahMos team has signed contracts worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore with two countries within just one month. In the coming years, experts from around the world will come to Lucknow, turning it into a knowledge hub and a global leader in defence technology,” he said.

He noted that the Lucknow unit’s turnover is expected to reach Rs 3,000 crore in the next financial year, with an estimated GST collection of Rs 5,000 crore annually.

