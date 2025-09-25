    • The Federal
    Agni Prime missile
    The Agni-Prime missile has the capability to move on rail network allowing users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. Photo: X/@rajnathsingh

    India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher

    The 2,000-kilometre range next-generation missile, a 'first-of-its-kind' launch, provides cross-country mobility and rapid launch capability, says Rajnath Singh

    25 Sept 2025 10:03 AM IST  (Updated:2025-09-25 04:33:21)

    New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) India has successfully carried out test firing of Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

    This next generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features.

    This is the first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher. It has the capability to move on rail network allowing users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility, he said in an X post. PTI

