Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan over ‘Kolkata’ remark, cites 1971 war consequences

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (April 7) warned his Pakistani counterpart Khwaja Asif not to make provocative statements against India, reminding him how, after the 1971 war, 55 years ago, Pakistan was split into two.

Warning over Kolkata remark

Singh issued the warning responding to a media query on Asif’s threat of “taking Kolkata” in case of any future military aggression by India.

Elaborating further, Singh said after the 1971 war, Pakistan was divided into two parts, adding that if the neighbouring country cast an eye on Bengal, then nobody could imagine how many parts it would be divided into.

Also Read: 'Any Pak misadventure will be met with unprecedented and decisive action': Rajnath

"Pakistan's Defence Minister should not have given such a provocative statement. 55 years ago, they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts. If they try to cast an eye on Bengal, only God knows how many parts Pakistan will be divided into this time," said Singh as quoted by ANI during a road show in Barrackpore, West Bengal.

Asif’s threat from Sialkot

The remarks come days after Asif, speaking to reporters in Sialkot, warned of retaliation in case of any provocation by India. “If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God willing, we will take it to Kolkata,” he said.

Also Read: Ahead of Pahalgam anniversary, Pakistan defence minister threatens to strike Kolkata

“If India plans some false-flag operation through their own men or through the Pakistani people in their detention by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were terrorists who had done so and so, Pakistan will take it to Kolkata,” added Asif.

Rajnath's 'misadventure' warning to Pak

The remarks come days after Singh cautioned India’s “neighbour” against any “misadventure” amid heightened global tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif threatens 'swift response' after Rajnath's 'misadventure' warning to Pak

“Our neighbour, in the current situation, can commit any misadventure. If it does so, India's action will be unprecedented and decisive,” Singh had said, adding that Operation Sindoor is not over yet.

He was speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in Kerala. The statement was seen as a reference to Pakistan, following India’s Operation Sindoor strikes last May after the Pahalgam attack.