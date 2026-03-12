Rahul says PM urges calm on LPG crisis but himself panicked over other issues

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (March12) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid concerns over reported LPG shortage caused by Iran’s war against Israel and the US, saying that while the Prime Minister urged the people not to panic, he himself panicked because of the Epstein files issue and the Adani Case in the US.

Opposition protests in Parliament

His remarks came after several opposition MPs, including himself and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders to demand answers from the government over it.

"The PM is saying there is no need to panic, but the PM himself has panicked for completely different reasons... he is panicked because of Epstein, he is panicked because of the Adani case, he is not able to come inside the House,” said Rahul.

"You saw yesterday that the Prime Minister's chair was empty. So, he is telling the country not to panic but has panicked himself," he added.

Energy security ‘compromised’

Alleging that the country’s energy security has been compromised, Rahul said that the government’s flawed foreign policy was the reason behind the crisis.

"All fuel is going to be a problem because essentially our energy security has been compromised. Flawed foreign policy has created this problem. Now we have to prepare. We still have a bit of time left. The government and the Prime Minister should instantly start the preparations; otherwise crores of people will suffer great losses,” he added.

Rahul warns of wider global instability

Elaborating further, the Congress MP said that the issue was not limited to whether Iran will allow passage of fuel but relates to the current world order.

"It is a much bigger issue than whether Iran will allow fuel or not. This war is fundamentally about the current world order. We're entering an unstable time. During this time, you have to change your mindset. What I am suggesting to the government is that now they need to start thinking deeply and ensure that our people do not suffer heavy losses. This is not a political statement. I can see a big problem coming,” he said.

“The problem is that the Prime Minister is not able to function as the Prime Minister of the country. There is a reason for it, which is that he is trapped. Anyway, he still needs to make sure that people of India are protected, and our energy security is managed by us," added Rahul as quoted by ANI.

Women MPs stage symbolic stove protest

Several opposition MPs from the Congress, DMK, TMC and SP, among others, staged a protest near Parliament's Makar Dwar, raising slogans such as 'Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender' and 'Modi ji, LPG'.

The women opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi, sat down with a mock brick cooking stove and raised slogans against the government.

Kharge accuses PM of ignoring crisis

In a post on X in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "When the country is grappling with a severe crisis, Prime Minister Modi ji is engrossed in election tours.

"There is a severe shortage of LPG across the country, and people are standing in queues. Countless small and large industries are being forced to bear the consequences of the BJP's failure. But the government has no answers. Only false claims," he said.

The failure of diplomacy is a serious issue, and the result of the mismanagement of energy is being borne today by the 1.4 billion people of the country, he claimed.

"Narendra Modi ji, bahut hui 'Mann ki Baat, zara sansad mein aa kar kariye 'mudde ki baat' (Enough of 'Mann Ki Baat', come to Parliament and talk on real issues)," the Congress chief said.

Opposition demands debate on West Asia Crisis

With the House being adjourned shortly after meeting at 11 am amid sloganeering by the opposition demanding a discussion on the West Asia situation, Rahul sat with suspended opposition MPs on the steps of the Makar Dwar and had tea with them.

The opposition has been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the West Asia situation and its impact on India.

PM Modi urges calm

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday appealed to people not to panic and assured them that public interest will be protected. He expressed confidence in tackling the LPG crisis, where the short supply of commercial LPG has crippled the country's hotel sector.

From induction cooktops and microwaves to firewood and solar options, restaurants, street food vendors, and catering businesses across the country are scrambling for alternatives as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders begins to disrupt kitchens amid the widening conflict in West Asia.

With the government prioritising domestic cooking gas supply to households as the war disrupts global fuel lifelines, businesses dependent on commercial LPG -- from small eateries to high-end restaurants -- are watching the situation anxiously, with some even staring at possible closure in the days to come.

Restaurants in Delhi face possible closure

In the national capital Delhi, irregular LPG supply has gripped kitchens across the city, and many restaurants are left with stock for a day or two, fearing temporary closure and concerns over staff wages. Industry representatives say many eateries in the capital are trying to manage the situation through adjustments.

Amid the growing concerns, the government and oil companies have sought to reassure the people that domestic LPG cylinders remain secure.

(With agency inputs)