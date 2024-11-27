Rahul Gandhi's dual citizenship allegations: How tough is the challenge?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s political future faces a renewed threat, with allegations of dual citizenship once again surfacing in the courts. The Allahabad High Court has scheduled a hearing on December 19 to examine a petition filed by a BJP leader and advocate, Vijay Shishir, alleging that Rahul holds both Indian and British citizenship.

The case, which follows a turbulent year for the Congress leader, could have serious ramifications for his political career if the allegations are proven true. Rahul's membership in the Lok Sabha and his position as Leader of the Opposition are at stake. Puneet Nicholas Yadav, senior political journalist with The Federal, discused the issue in the latest episode of his program on YouTube, Political Prism.

The allegations

The petitioner claims Rahul violated Indian laws by allegedly holding British citizenship. The Representation of the People Act and the Indian Constitution prohibit individuals with dual citizenship from contesting elections or holding public office. The petition also calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into how Gandhi was allowed to contest elections and whether he submitted forged documents to the Election Commission and the UK authorities.

The allegations stem from documents purportedly submitted to UK authorities in connection with a business venture involving Gandhi. These documents allegedly listed him as a British citizen.

Govt response and legal developments

The Union Home Ministry, which has been directed to provide evidence regarding Gandhi’s citizenship, informed the court that it is currently examining the case. The Ministry is expected to submit its findings during the December 19 hearing.

The petitioner claims to have partial documentation from the UK but has urged the Indian government to obtain further evidence through official channels.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi demands Adani’s arrest over US bribery indictment

Congress reacts

The Congress has not issued an official statement yet. However, party sources suggest that any mention of Gandhi as a British citizen in the alleged documents was a clerical error and has since been rectified.

“This is an old tactic to target Rahul Gandhi and deflect from real issues,” a Congress source remarked, while the party awaits the court proceedings to take a clearer stance.

High stakes for Rahul and Congress

The current case is reminiscent of the defamation trial earlier, which briefly disqualified Rahul from Parliament before his conviction was stayed by the Supreme Court. However, legal experts suggest that the stakes are much higher this time.

“If the allegations of dual citizenship are proven, it could not only disqualify Gandhi but also result in criminal charges of fraud for misleading the Election Commission and voters,” a legal expert noted.

For the Congress, a party trying to rebuild its presence after recent electoral gains, the potential fallout could be devastating. BJP leaders have indicated they will leverage any evidence against Gandhi to question the Congress’ credibility.

Also Read: Congress leaders from Wayanad hand over election certificate to Priyanka Gandhi

What lies ahead?

Should the allegations hold, Gandhi’s political career could face irreversible damage. On the other hand, if the Home Ministry or UK authorities find no basis for the claims, the Congress could counterattack, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a smear campaign.

All eyes will now be on the December 19 hearing, where the Union Home Ministry’s submissions could determine the trajectory of this contentious case.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism)