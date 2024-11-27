Rahul Gandhi demands Adani’s arrest over US bribery indictment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday again demanded the arrest of businessman Gautam Adani, indicted in the US on charges of bribery, and accused the Narendra Modi government of protecting him.

Why is Adani not in jail, Rahul asked reporters outside parliament, underlining that the same Modi government arrested hundreds of people on minor charges of wrongdoing.

Adani’s trouble in US

US prosecutors have indicted Adani for his alleged role in a $265-million scheme to bribe Indian officials. The allegation has hit the Adani Group hard. Adani has denied the allegations.

Rahul dismissed the denials from the Adani Group.

"You think the Adanis are going to accept the charges. Which world are you living in? Obviously, he is going to deny the charges," he said.

Rahul hits out at Adani

"The point is he has to be arrested. As we have said, hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail... The government is protecting him," Rahul said.

Earlier, Adani's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said there are no specific charges against Adani or his associates and the accusations of bribery were very general.