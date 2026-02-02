Rahul Gandhi’s Naravane memoir remarks: What Lok Sabha rules say

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is well within his rights to refer to unpublished memoirs of former Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane (Retired), in Parliament, according to former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary. However, Rahul should state on the floor of the House that he will authenticate the veracity of the claims he is making; otherwise, a charge of breach of privilege can be made against him for misleading the House, Achary said.



Also read | What is former Army chief Naravane’s memoir ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ about?

The Leader of Opposition’s remarks plunged the Lok Sabha into repeated disruptions, and it was finally adjourned for the day. Quoting House rules, senior ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Kiren Rijiju objected to Rahul Gandhi reading out from an unreleased book. Also, Speaker Om Birla, invoking Rule 349(i) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, asked Rahul not to quote from the book. However, he continued to refer to both the memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, and an article based on it, published in Caravan magazine, leading to sharp exchanges with members of the Treasury benches.

Rules on quoting documents

Explaining Lok Sabha rules, Achary told The Federal that an MP has freedom of speech in the House and may refer to or quote from any document, including a newspaper or article, provided the member takes responsibility for its contents. An MP must state that he or she stands by the veracity of what is being cited and is willing to authenticate it or lay it on the table of the House. If the member is later proved wrong, a charge of breach of privilege can be made for misleading the House.

Achary said that while a member may not be permitted to read out entire documents, he or she can raise the issue and refer to the material occasionally after affirming responsibility for it. If a member other than the Leader of the Opposition raises a matter based on an article, the same limitation applies. The Leader of the Opposition, however, enjoys greater privilege and can raise any matter in the House, provided he or she similarly states that the material cited can be authenticated.

Objections over quoting memoir

While the heated exchange between the Treasury and Opposition benches was taking place, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said the House should also deliberate on how to deal with members who defy the Chair’s ruling. Rule 349 lays down norms to be observed by members in the House. Clause (i) states that “a member shall not read any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the House.”

While Rahul argued that his reference to the book and its contents was linked to President Droupadi Murmu’s address, and was a response to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s allegations questioning the Congress’s patriotism, senior ministers maintained that he could not quote from a magazine article or an unpublished book.



Also read | SC chides Rahul over Galwan remarks: ‘If you were a true Indian, you wouldn’t say this’

“This is from the memoirs of Army Chief Naravane… you will understand who is patriotic and who is not,” Rahul said, before trying to read passages related to the 2020 military standoff between India and China. He was interrupted by objections from Rajnath, who asked whether the book had been published and argued that it was improper to quote from an unpublished work. The Defence Minister also asked Rahul to table a copy of the book.

Rahul challenges objection

When Rahul claimed he was quoting a magazine report on the memoir, Shah countered him, saying, “Magazines can write anything… he is saying the book has not been published. If the book has not been published, how can it be quoted?”

“Do not try to mislead the House… unnecessary things should not be said here. This book he is quoting from has not been published,” Rajnath said. Birla repeatedly reminded Rahul that the House would function according to “rules, process, and convention,” but the latter persisted in referring to the book and its contents.

“I am not able to understand. They say they are fighting terrorism, and they are scared to hear one quotation. What is written in it that they are so scared that I am not allowed to read it? If they are not scared, they should allow me to read it. Why are they scared?” Rahul asked.

The LoP raised the issue when the House reassembled after a brief adjournment, with similar scenes playing out. “It is a matter of national security. Chinese troops… forces were right in front of our forces. Our forces had the Kailash Range in eastern Ladakh… Chinese forces…,” Rahul said again as Rajnath objected.

House adjourned amid clash

The Defence Minister sought to know where Rahul was getting his information from. “What is the basis? By placing such imaginary… completely imaginary things before the House… an attempt is being made to mislead the House… I urge you to stop him from speaking on this issue,” he said.



Also read | Congress slams Modi govt over 'move' to lift curbs on Chinese companies

When Rahul said he was speaking about national security, which was central to the President’s Address, Birla said, “The Chair has given a ruling, but despite that you are repeatedly showing disrespect to the Chair’s ruling. I urge you to keep the dignity of the House… you speak on the President’s address… speak on policies… criticise… but if we criticise the Army or its conduct, it will not be appropriate in the national interest.”

Rahul responded, saying: “Everyone in the army knows what happened… you are trying to hide it from the people here… That reality every soldier of this country knows…” Speaker Birla intervened again and finally adjourned the House for the day.