Nana Patole compares Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, BJP says insult to 'Hindu faith'

Congress leader Nanata Patole has kicked up a storm, saying that Rahul Gandhi is “doing the work of Lord Ram,” drawing a sharp response from the BJP, which accused him of hurting “Hindu faith.”

The Maharashtra Congress leader further stated that Rahul does not believe in posing for photos and will visit the Ram Temple during his Ayodhya tour, adding that working for the welfare of the backward classes was crucial for him. Patole apparently made the remarks in a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi is doing what Lord Ram used to do. He does not believe in clicking photos as a show of pretence and will visit the Ram Temple during his Ayodhya tour. For Rahul Gandhi, it is about working for the welfare of the suppressed and backward classes. It was Rajiv Gandhi who opened the gates of the Ram Temple...” said Patole as quoted by PTI.

‘Sycophancy pro max’, says BJP

Lashing out at Patole over his remark, the BJP accused him of insulting "Hindu faith". BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla dubbed the remarks as “sycophancy pro max," alleging that Congress had recently said Christmas can be celebrated because of Sonia Gandhi.

He further alleged that the Congress never wanted the Ram Mandir to be constructed, adding that the grand old party has dubbed the “Mandir Prana Prathishtha” as “'naach gaana'.

"Once again, the Congress Party has shown sycophancy pro max. The Congress Party says that Rahul Gandhi is like Lord Ram. Just recently, they said Sonia Gandhi was the reason why Christmas can be celebrated. What kind of sycophancy? And then you are insulting the Hindu faith?” said Poonawalla.

“This is the same Congress Party that says Ram Mandir should not be built. This is the same Congress Party that says Ram Mandir Prana Prathishtha is 'naach gaana'. They keep attacking and insulting the Hindu faith," he added as quoted by NDTV.

CR Kesavan dares Patole

Taking to X, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan asked, would Patole dare to question Rahul why he mocked the “Praan Pratishta ceremony” as “Naach Gaana event”.

“Nana Patole comparing Lord Ram to Rahul Gandhi is an unforgivable, grievous insult to the faith and sentiments of the crores of Hindu devotees. Nana Patole had earlier disgracefully asked for the Shuddikaran of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after our Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu ji had visited the Divya Ram Mandir and prayed for the welfare of our country,” he said.

“Nana Parole's disgraceful remarks and devious mindset are indefensible and most condemnable. Will Nana Patole dare to ask Rahul Gandhi why he mocked the Praan Pratishta ceremony, a Naach Gaana event, or why Rahul Gandhi not visited Ayodhya Ram Mandir yet?” added Kesavan.

