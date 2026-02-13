Rahul meets farm unions over plan to protest against India–US trade deal

A proposed nationwide movement against the India-US interim trade deal was the main agenda of a meeting between the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and farm union leaders from across the country on Friday (February 13) in the Parliament House complex.

During the meeting, the need for such a movement against the trade deal and safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers and farm labourers was discussed.

According to Congress, the farm union leaders expressed their opposition to the India-US trade deal, and conveyed their deep concern for the livelihoods of farmers of corn, soybean, cotton, fruits and nuts.

‘Trade deal opens door for agri imports’

The party further stated that Rahul had said that the trade deal had opened the door for agricultural imports and that many other crops would soon follow.

The farm leaders and Rahul discussed the need for a large-scale national movement to oppose the deal and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and farm labourers, stated Congress.

The farm leaders who met Gandhi here included All India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal S Khaira, Ashok Balhara of the Bharatiye Kisan Mazdor Union, Haryana, Baldev S Zira of the BKU Krantikari, R. NandKumar of the Progressive Farmers Front, Amarjit S Mohri of the BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Guramneet S Mangat of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- India, and Hameed Malik of the J-K Zamidara Forum, among others.

‘Anti-farmer trade deal’

The meeting comes a day after Rahul asserted that the government can file cases or a privilege motion against him but he will stand strongly with farmers. He had also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "anti-farmer" and "selling" the country through the India-US interim trade deal.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had shared a video statement on X in which he made a scathing attack on the government over the India-US interim trade deal.

In a post in Hindi on X along with the video, Gandhi had said, "FIR is filed, a case is registered, or a privilege motion is brought -- I will fight for the farmers." "Any trade deal that takes away the farmers' livelihood or weakens the country's food security is anti-farmer. We will not let the anti-farmer Modi government compromise on the interests of the food providers," he had said.

