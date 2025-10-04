Hope speaks universal language, says Rahul Gandhi in Colombia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Colombia, on Saturday (October 4) said that hope speaks a universal language. He also said that the fight for dignity and democracy is the same. Gandhi is on a week-long visit to four Latin American countries - Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile.

Rahul shared pictures of his Colombia visit and videos of his interaction with students on his YouTube channel.

"From the vibrant streets in Colombia's comunas and the classrooms of the University of Medelli­n, to the heartfelt conversations with students in Lima, Peru, this journey through South America has been filled with warmth, joy, and ideas. I met artists who use colour as resistance, and students who dream fearlessly. Their spirit of creativity and courage was truly inspiring," he said in his post.

"At every step, I was reminded that hope speaks a universal language, and that across continents, our fight for dignity and democracy is the same," he added.

Strengthening ties

Rahul will hold meetings with senior leaders across multiple countries, strengthening democratic and strategic ties, the party said. He will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs, it also said.

He will interact with university students in Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, fostering dialogue with the next generation of global leaders.

The crucial visit has historical resonance, the Congress said, adding that India and South America have long shared bonds through the Non-Aligned Movement, solidarity in the Global South, and a commitment to a multipolar world order.

Rahul's outreach continues this tradition while opening new avenues of cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability, and people-to-people exchanges, the Congress noted. The party also said it underscores the essential role of India's democratic opposition in shaping international partnerships and advancing India’s global presence.

(With agency inputs)