BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'flag-bearer of anti-India forces', tells people to be wary of him

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The BJP on Friday mounted a blistering attack on the Congress, alleging that Rahul Gandhi has become the "flag-bearer of anti-India forces" for pushing their agenda in the country, and called upon people to be wary of him.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Gandhi over his latest remarks at a seminar in Colombia and alleged that it has now become clear that the Congress, under the control of the Nehru-Gandhi family for over 100 years, is falling into the clutches of "anti-India" forces.

Referring to the Congress leader's remarks at an event held at a university in Colombia on Thursday, Trivedi noted, "He said there are 16-17 languages (in India). You will now see that he will try to create a conflict over the issue of languages. Attempts have already been made in the past to create a North-South conflict (in the country)." He alleged that Gandhi had become "jhanda bardar" (flag-bearer) of "anti-India forces" and appealed to the people to be wary of him and the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"Today it seems that having a leader of the opposition like him is like a thorn in the heart of Indian democracy," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Those in the Congress who are aware of the party falling into the clutches of dangerous foreign forces are committing treason. I appeal to those who are not aware of this to show due diligence and stop such leaders," he added.

Trivedi further said there was a time when the Congress had a mature leadership.

But today, the Congress leadership is "so immature," he alleged.

"There was a time when the Congress knew how to use the Ultra Left and such people till Indira Gandhi and P V Narashimha Rao were there (at the helm of party affairs). Today, it is being used. It's not a problem just for the Congress but a matter of concern for the country as well," Trivedi said.

"This raises a serious question before the country's polity and political analysts that if any party in greed for power or some other compulsions accepts the leadership of a foreign origin, will this foreign origin leadership prove to be a mistake of the party or a problem for the country?" he added, without naming anyone.

The BJP spokesperson also slammed the Congress over its leader Udit Raj allegedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a symbol of modern Ravan", saying such remarks against the prime minister reflect the opposition party's "frustration" of being out of power for several years.

"I only want to simply remind those who supported the killers of Rambhakt karsevaks did not attend the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but visited Babar's memorial three times to pay their obeisance.

"People know them. People know very well who is the symbol of Ravan's propensity and who is the symbol of Lord Ram's 'sanskar'," he added. PTI

