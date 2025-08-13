Rahul Gandhi ‘livid’ over lawyer’s ‘threat from Savarkar, Godse followers’ plea

Hours after it was reported that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had told a court in Pune that he was at the risk of being harmed by the followers of the ideology of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Nathuram Godse, his lawyer clarified that he had filed that Pursis (application) in court without consultation with Rahul. The lawyer added that he would file a formal application to withdraw the Pursis on Thursday (August 14).

Sources close to the Lok Sabha LoP told The Federal that Rahul was “livid” when he learned about the application filed by lawyer Milind D Pawar as it “went completely against the daro mat (don’t be afraid) message that he has always preached and practised in his politics”. The lawyer was asked to “immediately withdraw” the Pursis and told firmly that “no request or statement on Rahul’s behalf should be made to the court without his direct consent in the future”.

The application

Earlier, the application submitted in the special MLA-MP court in Pune said that the Congress leader was at risk of facing harm from the followers of Savarkar and Godse, and providing “preventive protection” was the state’s constitutional obligation.

Rahul is facing a defamation case for his remarks on Savarkar in London in March 2023, where he claimed that Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six of his friends once beat up a Muslim man, and he (Savarkar) felt happy.

The case has been filed against Rahul by Satyaki Savarkar, grand-nephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

‘Complainant is Savarkar’s direct descendant’

According to the application filed before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde, complainant Satyaki Savarkar had admitted that he was also a direct descendant, through maternal lineage, of Nathuram Godse and Gopal Godse, principal accused in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

It further stated that Rahul is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and recently held a press conference in New Delhi, placing before the nation evidence of electoral fraud by the Election Commission. The application mentioned that Rahul staged a protest in the Parliament premises, raising slogans such as “vote chor sarkar.”

“Furthermore, during the parliamentary debate on the subject of Hindutva, there was a heated exchange between the Prime Minister and Shri Rahul Gandhi, a matter well known to the public. Against this backdrop, there is little doubt that the complainant, his great-grandfathers (the Godses), those connected with the ideology of Vinayak Savarkar, and some followers of Savarkar who are presently in power, may harbour hostility or resentment towards Gandhi,” it added, as quoted by PTI.

‘Violent, anti-constitutional tendencies’

“In light of the documented history of violent and anti-constitutional tendencies linked to the complainant’s lineage, and considering the prevailing political climate, there exists a clear, reasonable, and substantial apprehension that Rahul Gandhi may face harm, wrongful implication, or other forms of targeting by persons subscribing to the ideology of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar,” stated the application.

Reacting to the plea, Satyaki Savarkar said it was frivolous and filed with the intention of delaying the trial.

(With additional inputs from agency)