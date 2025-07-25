Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi 'all show, no substance'

Rahul Gandhi on Friday (July 25) dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “all show and no substance”. Addressing 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Congress president also said that Modi was “not a big problem”, adding that he has been given too much importance.

Rahul also said that the media has blown Modi out of proportion, adding that the Prime Minister was “nothing.”

“I have met him a couple of times. I understood that he had nothing. He is all show and no substance. You have not met him, but I did,” added Rahul.

Caste census mistake

During the event, Rahul also said that it was his mistake that he did not ensure the caste census was conducted earlier, adding that he was rectifying the error now. He said that in his 21-year-long political career, he made a mistake by not safeguarding the interests of the OBSc.

Rahul said that although he has a good understanding of the problems faced by Dalits but it was not the same with OBC issues as they were “hidden.”

"I have been doing politics since 2004, it has been 21 years, and when I look back and do a self-analysis, where I did the right thing and where I fell short. I see two-three big issues -- land acquisition bill, MGNREGA, food bill, fight for tribals, I did these things wrong," Gandhi said as quoted by PTI.

"When it comes to Dalits, tribals and minorities, I should get good marks. On women's issues, I should get good marks. But when I look back, I can see clearly that in one thing I was lacking, I committed one mistake -- I did not protect the OBC section the way I should have," he added.

'Political earthquake'

Describing the caste census in Telangana as a “political earthquake”, he said that it would cause a “huge aftershock” in the country.

"I regret that if I had known more about your history and issues, I would have gotten the caste census done. That is my mistake and not that of Congress. I am going to correct that mistake,” said Rahul.

However, he argued that in a way it was better that the caste census was not conducted in the past because then it would not have been done like it was executed in Telangana.

"We will conduct a caste census and an X-ray of the population in all Congress-ruled states," added Gandhi.

