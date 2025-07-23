Rahul to present ‘evidence of bogus voting’ using Karnataka constituency

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that he will present evidence before the people of the country and the Election Commission of how vote theft is possible by using the example of a particular Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

“Vote theft is happening in India’s elections,” said Rahul, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, making the allegations based on a “study” conducted in the said constituency, and promised to reveal its name soon.

Bogus voting

Speaking before the media in Delhi on Wednesday (July 23), he expressed serious doubts about the irregularities that occurred in the Lok Sabha elections.

“We have conducted an in-depth study of the electoral process in one Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka. We have information about bogus voting. We will present how vote theft is possible through this constituency before the people of the country and the Election Commission. We will disclose the truth about all these matters soon,” he claimed.

Maharashtra example

Recalling that he had previously made allegations about electoral irregularities in Maharashtra, Rahul stated, “Even though we requested for the voter list in Maharashtra to be made public, the EC did not listen to us.”

He alleged that similar irregularities are taking place across the country, and one Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka is proof of that.

Bihar SIR

Rahul alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar is being misused to systematically manage the votes of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minorities, thereby depriving weaker sections of their voting rights.

“The BJP is not winning elections; instead, it is trying to ‘manage’ to stay in power,” Rahul claimed.

He stated that this attack on democracy cannot be tolerated. “To protect voting rights, the INDIA bloc will take to the streets from Parliament. We are committed to preserving the people’s right to vote,” he declared.

(This story originally appeared in The Federal Karnataka)