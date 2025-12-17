Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of destroying MSMEs for monopolies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (December 17) accused the Modi government of destroying Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in favour of large monopolies and duopolies. He said the strong reins of India’s economy should be put back in the hands of MSMEs.

After meeting a delegation of small and medium ice cream manufacturers, Rahul claimed that it has become clear that the Modi government is determined to destroy small businesses. He alleged that the Modi government is deliberately promoting monopolies as a means to fund the BJP.

'Govt favouring big corporates'

"Monopoly or duopoly is a curse for India-and the Modi government has been doing exactly this in every sector, every industry," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on his WhatsApp channel.

"During the Jan Sansad (People's Parliament), I met with a delegation of small and medium-sized ice cream manufacturers. Talking to them and listening to their problems made it clear that the government is determined to destroy small businesses for the benefit of its favoured industrialists," Rahul said.

He pointed out that such small businesses provide employment to millions of people, and their customers are from poor and middle-class families.

'GST too complex for small businesses'

"The GST is so complex for these small businesses that it becomes difficult for them to bear the burden. This is why a special 'composition scheme' was created for small businesses, but the BJP government deliberately excluded ice cream from this scheme. At the same time, BJP-ruled states and municipal corporations have sharply increased fees," he said.

Faced with this onslaught of high taxes, increasing paperwork, and rising fees, small ice cream manufacturers are collapsing, Rahul said, adding that these days, they are hardly visible even at tourist spots like India Gate.

'PM's favourite monopolists rule market'

"This story is being repeated in every sector. Only the Prime Minister's favourite monopolists, who fund the BJP, survive-and in return, they get a monopoly over the market," he alleged.

"We must break this vicious cycle and put the strong reins of India's economy back into the hands of MSMEs, so that young people get jobs, the public gets affordable and quality options, and small businesses can become equal partners in the country's progress," said Rahul.

In the video posted on Rahul's channel, he stated that the problems faced by small ice cream manufacturers are the same as those faced by every small and medium-sized business in India.

"If you want to create jobs for the people, small and medium businesses are the place where it is going to be done. What specifically Mr Narendra Modi does is to help monopolies crush these people," alleged Rahul.

‘Monopolies weakening Indian economy’

"When you hand monopoly power to somebody, you basically destroy the market. The monopolist can do whatever he wants, and there is no control over the manufacturers," he said.

"There is a reason why Mr Narendra Modi is ensuring that monopolies are built. It is because that is the easiest way for him to fund the BJP-these poor fellows, they don't have access to him, they don't have access to his offices, so they can't basically finance the BJP," he said.

Rahul alleged that the BJP is creating monopolies everywhere, with the largest ones being Adani and Ambani.

"This is dangerous for the country, it weakens the structure of the country, and it ensures a large number of Indian youngsters are unemployed," said Rahul.

(With inputs from agencies)