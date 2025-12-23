Rahul in Berlin: BJP aiming to eliminate Constitution that grants equal rights to all

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is proposing the "elimination of the Constitution" that grants equal rights to all, and vowed to create a system of opposition's resistance that will succeed in removing the party from power.

Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin last week, he alleged that the BJP launched a full-scale assault and captured the institutional framework of the country to use it as a tool for building its political power, and that is what the opposition is fighting against.

In an hour-long video released by the Congress on Monday (December 22), Rahul said India's largest and complex democracy is a global asset, and the "assault" on the Indian democratic system is also an attack on the global democratic system.

"What the BJP is proposing essentially is the elimination of the Constitution. Elimination of the idea of equality between states, elimination of the idea of equality between languages and religions, elimination of the idea of the central core of the Constitution, which is that every individual will have the same value," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said at the Hertie School in Germany.

'Politics is the art of listening'

In the video, 'Politics is the art of listening', Rahul said that when there was an attack on the democratic system, the opposition had to find ways to counter it, rather than merely say that there was a problem with the elections.

"We will deal with it, and we will create a method, a system of opposition resistance that will succeed. But, we're not fighting the BJP. You have to understand that we're fighting their capture of the Indian institutional structure," he said.

Watch: Shri @RahulGandhi speaks at the Hertie School - 'Politics is the art of listening' | Berlin, Germany. https://t.co/304NdurE0R — Congress (@INCIndia) December 22, 2025

Answering queries of students, Rahul claimed there was a weaponisation of the institutional framework.

"We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India. The second thing is that there is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country," he claimed.

The Congress leader noted that there is an atmosphere in India where the institutions are not performing the role they should be performing. Rahul said while the Europeans struggled to build a European Union, India built an economic and political union in 1947, which was based on the Constitution.

Indian democracy - a global asset

"If you are going to have any conversation about democracy on the planet, you cannot ignore by far the largest and most complex democracy in the world. That is why I say Indian democracy is a global public good; it is not just an Indian asset, it is a global asset. So when I talk of the attack on the Indian democratic system, I don't say it, but it is actually an attack not just on the Indian democratic system, it is an attack on the global democratic system," Rahul observed.

Attacking the BJP, he claimed that the Congress had clearly shown without a shadow of a doubt that they "won" the Haryana election, and asserted that "we actually don't feel that the Maharashtra election was fair".

He also attacked enforcement agencies like the CBI and the ED and said that while the Congress helped build the institutional framework, it never viewed it as its own but that of the country.

"But, that's not how the BJP sees (it). It views the institutional framework of India as belonging to them. So they use it as a tool for building political power," he alleged.

He alleged the ED and the CBI have been weaponised.

"Going by the number of cases that the ED and the CBI have against BJP people and against the opposition, one would find that most of them are political cases," he said.

'Indian economy is jammed'

Rahul also attacked the economic model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi, the BJP, and the RSS have essentially taken the economic models of Manmohan Singh and taken them right forward, he claimed.

"What Mr Modi is trying to do economically cannot go further... it is jammed," he alleged.

About the INDIA bloc, he said, "All parties of the alliance do not agree with the basic ideology of the RSS... We are very much united on that question. We have tactical contests, and we will continue to have them. But you will see that when it comes to the opposition requiring unity, that happens every day in Parliament. We are very united, and we will contest the BJP on laws that we disagree with," Rahul added.

(With agency inputs)