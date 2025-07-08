Rafale 'superior by far' to Chinese J‑10Cs, says expert

In a detailed interview with The Federal’s Rachel Chitra, retired Indian Army officer and aviation expert Abhinay Dogra breaks down the evolving dynamics of aerial warfare. From the China-origin J-10C fighter’s perceived threat to the robust capabilities of India’s Rafale jets and the layered drone defence strategy, Dogra offers rare insights into recent conflicts and future challenges — including the role of AI.

How does the Rafale compare with the Chinese J-10C in actual combat performance?

There’s no comparison. The Rafale is superior by far. The skirmish in early May wasn't a simple one-on-one dogfight — it was a comprehensive battlefield engagement involving air, ground, and cyber warfare. While the Chinese initially claimed they shot down multiple Rafales, they quietly walked that back.

The confusion partly stemmed from deception. The PL-15 and HP9 systems used likely exceeded their declared ranges, catching Indian pilots off-guard. This wasn’t a fair engagement — it was steeped in misinformation and jamming attacks. But the Rafale still holds the edge in combat capability.

Why was the J-10C’s planned debut at the Paris Air Show cancelled?

It’s very likely that the decision was strategic. The initial propaganda push to discredit Rafale coincided with the Paris show timeline. Once that narrative fell apart, and given the potential embarrassment on a global stage, the Chinese may have pulled back to avoid scrutiny.

Pakistan reportedly launched 300–500 drones in May. How did India respond?

The Indian air defence system’s performance was exceptional. Our layered defence — using Akash missiles, Bharadwaj and D4 anti-drone systems, and even legacy guns like the L70s — performed admirably. Communication and coordination between the Army, Air Force, and Navy was seamless, a critical factor in countering these swarms.

But isn’t this cost-inefficient — shooting down low-cost drones with expensive missiles?

That’s exactly why we use a layered defence. Missiles are only one part. We’re developing systems like Bharadwaj and D4 specifically for this purpose. Larger drones are countered by systems like Akash. The idea is not to fire a crore-rupee missile at every ₹5 lakh drone — we’re adapting economically and tactically.

Israel’s Iron Dome struggled in the recent Iran conflict. What does that say about modern drone defence?

The Iron Dome is highly effective, but it's designed to counter short-range rocket and drone attacks, mainly from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Longer-range threats require different systems — and better integrated communications. India has surprisingly done better in this area during the recent May escalation.

How prepared is India for AI-enabled drone warfare?

We’re on track. Our Mission Systems (MS) software already uses AI, helping us track, jam, and counter threats mid-flight. AI integration is the future of defence, and India is actively embracing it — not just in drone tracking, but also in cyber and electronic warfare strategies.

