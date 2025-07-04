China provided 'all possible support' to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Deputy Army Chief

Pakistan was getting “all possible support” from China during Operation Sindoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said on Friday (July 4).

Bulk of Pakistan’s military equipment Chinese

Addressing the gathering at an event of FICCI, titled 'New Age Military Technologies', he also said Pakistan was almost getting “live updates” from China. According to a report in Moneycontrol, the Deputy Army Chief said that the issue of air defence systems and how it panned out became crucial.

He also said that India had “one border” and three adversaries, adding that while Pakistan was in the front, China was providing all “possible support”.He also said that Turkey played a key role in supporting Pakistan. Lt Gen Singh further stated that 81 per cent of Pakistan’s military equipment was Chinese.

India, on May 7, conducted Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and launched a precision strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and mainland Pakistan, killing over 100 terrorists.

'Minimal collateral damage'

"Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India’s retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm," read a statement by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Pakistan responded by launching hordes of missiles and drones targeting Indian military and civilian infrastructure, but most of them were shot down by Indian Air Defence systems. India retaliated by striking the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base along with other key military infrastructure in Pakistan.

How India thwarted Pak attack

It further stated that Operation Sindoor unfolded across land, air, and sea in "a seamless demonstration of synergy" between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. "The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base, with visual evidence of damage presented during official briefings. The Air Force's robust air defence environment proved pivotal in protecting Indian airspace during retaliatory drone and UAV attacks from across the border," it said.

"In the aftermath of Operation SINDOOR, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India’s comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains. In every single domain of Operation Sindoor there was operational synergy between the forces and fully supported by the Government, agencies and departments," added the statement.

Congress targets PM Modi

Within hours after the revelation, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that it was China that “destroyed the status quo” in Ladakh on June 19, 2020 but the Prime Minister gave a “public clean chit” to it.

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 4, 2025

“This is the same China which completely destroyed the status quo in Ladakh five years ago but to which Prime Minister Modi gave a public clean chit on June 19, 2020,” stated Ramesh. He further stated that for five years, Congress has been demanding a discussion on the “full gamut of India-China relations” in the Parliament.

“The INC will continue to make this demand in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 21, 2025. The Modi Govt MUST agree at least now so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that China poses to India - directly and through Pakistan,” he added.