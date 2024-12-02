Putin set to visit India in 2025, no dates yet
This will be Putin's first visit to India since the Ukraine-Russia conflict erupted in 2022; he could not make it to G-20 Summit in Delhi last year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India, and the dates for the trip will be decided early next year, a Kremlin aide has said.
"We received Modi's invitation and we will certainly consider it positively," Yury Ushakov announced in Moscow. "We will figure out the tentative dates early next year."
The Russian embassy in New Delhi quoted Ushakov as saying that Putin and Modi have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. “This time, it's our turn."
The embassy also said that Putin and Modi speak over the phone once every few months.This year, Modi travelled to Moscow to participate in the 22nd Russia-India summit. In October, Modi visited Russia's Kazan for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit.
