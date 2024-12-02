Mamata calls for deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh

Raising concerns over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for the deployment of United Nations’ peacekeeping forces in the country while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal intervention into the issue.

Banerjee’s demands come following the arrest of three Hindu seers belonging to International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and amid reports about the targeting of Hindus, a minority ground in Bangladesh, in the wake of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster.

‘Condemn atrocities on religious grounds’

“We have families…properties…and loved ones in Bangladesh. We accept whatever stance the government of India takes on this…but we condemn atrocities on religious grounds anywhere in the world and appeal to the Union government, and the prime minister, to intervene,” NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying in the state Assembly on Monday (December 2).

Asserting that attacks on Indians in Bangladesh should not be tolerated, the Bengal chief minister said that she has already spoken to chief of ISKCON’s Kolkata unit to offer her solidarity.

Appeal to PM Modi

“We can bring back our people…Government of India can take this matter up with United Nations…so a peacekeeping force can be sent,” she said.

Banerjee said whenever Bangladeshi fishermen have strayed into Indian waters, her government has always rescued them and treated them well, hinting that she expects the same reciprocation from the Mohammed Yunus government in Bangladesh.

ISKCON in soup

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been under watch after violent protests broke out following the arrest of Hindu seer Chinmoy Krishna, who was earlier associated with the organisation, on charges of sedition November 27. A lawyer was killed in the clashes.

Two more monks from ISKCON, Adi Purush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das, were arrested on Friday (November 29) while returning from the prison after delivering prasad to Das.

In a recent development, Bangladeshi immigration authorities at the Benapole border, citing orders from higher authorities, barred at least 54 members of ISKCON from entering the country despite the latter having passports and visas.

The interim government headed by Yunus, however, has stressed that there is no threat to minorities in the country and every Bangladesh, irrespective of their religious identity has the “right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance.”

