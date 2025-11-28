Putin to visit India on December 4-5 for India-Russia Summit 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on a State visit to India from December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday (November 28).

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from 04 - 05 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit,” stated the MEA.

“During the visit, President Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour,” it added.

According to the MEA, the visit will focus on India-Russia bilateral ties as well as on boosting the strategic partnership between the two countries. ‘

“The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said.

The visit comes at a time when the ties between the two countries, especially India’s oil trade with Russia, has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump who has alleged that Russia uses the revenue from its oil trade with India to fund its war with Ukraine.

Trump has imposed a cumulative tariff of 50 per cent on India out of which 25 per cent are reciprocal tariffs aimed at addressing trade imbalance and 25 per cent are retaliatory tariff for India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Despite multiple rounds of talks between Indian and US representatives, both countries are yet to strike a bilateral trade deal with the US seeking access to the sensitive sectors like dairy and agriculture which India is not keen on providing.