Trump orders immediate nuclear weapons tests after Putin's claim

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (October 30) said that he has ordered the Department of War (formerly known as the Department of Defence) to “immediately” begin testing of nuclear weapons due to testing programs conducted by other countries.

The development comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that his country has successfully tested its nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile in a bid to boost national security.

‘US has most number of nuclear weapons’

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stated that the US has more nuclear weapons than any other country, with Russia being in the second place and China being a distant third. He further stated that even after five years, China’s position in terms of the number of nuclear weapons in its possession will remain the same.

The US President said during his first term that because of the “tremendous destructive power” of nuclear weapons, he hated to test them, but had no choice.

Also Read: Trump-Xi Busan summit: Can the US-China trade truce hold?

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years,” stated Trump.

Also Read: Trump doesn't want 'wasted meeting' with Putin; Budapest talks cancelled

“Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Criticises Putin over missile test

Earlier, Trump had criticised Putin over the missile test, stating that the announcement by his Russian counterpart was “not appropriate”. Putin on Wednesday also announced the testing of Poseidon, Russia’s nuclear-powered super torpedo.

Also Read: Zelenskyy calls Trump meeting ‘positive’ despite denial of missiles for Ukraine

According to a Reuters report, military analysts have said that Poseidon is capable of devastating coastal regions by triggering vast radioactive ocean swells.

Trump’s factual error?

The Guardian reported that Trump was incorrect in saying that the US has the largest number of nuclear weapons instead its Russia, which occupies the top slot with over 5,500 nuclear warheads, while the US has 5,044 nuclear weapons according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The report further stated that the last nuclear test by the US was conducted on September 23, 1992. The test codenamed “Divider” was conducted at what is now called the Nevada National Security Site. In the same year, then-President George HW Bush announced a moratorium on underground nuclear testing.