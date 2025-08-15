Khalistani group disrupts Independence Day celebration by Indians in Melbourne

Pro-Khalistani group members reportedly disrupted an Independence Day celebration by members of the Indian community in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday (August 15). According to an X post by an Australian news outlet, the Khalistani sympathisers resorted to loud sloganeering, temporarily disrupting the Independence Day celebrations.

Khalistani sympathisers waving their flag

A video of the incident posted on X, by The Australia Today, shows the Khalistani sympathisers waving their own flag in response to which the members of the Indian community calmly upheld the Indian National flag and sang patriotic songs.

At one point in the video, it shows a heated argument breaks out between the two groups, with police personnel keeping them at a safe distance to avoid any untoward incident.

One of the Khalistani sympathisers was seen holding a megaphone as he argued with a member of the Indian community. However, at no point in the video did the situation escalate beyond a verbal altercation.

Indian consulate yet to react

The Consulate General of India in Melbourne is yet to react to the incident. “79th Independence Day Celebration at the Consulate General of India, Melbourne! Consul General Dr. Sushil Kumar hoisted the 🇮🇳 flag, and the celebration was joined by Hon. Brad Batin, MP, Cr Pradeep Tiwari, Mayor of Marybyrong, and members of the vibrant Indian diaspora. The morning was filled with patriotic fervour, soulful renditions of patriotic songs, and a shared commitment to strengthening the India–Australia bond,” posted the Consulate General of India in Melbourne on X.

Earlier incidents

Earlier, on July 21, the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia, Melbourne, was defaced with graffiti reading "Go home" along with other racial slurs. The same hateful messages appeared on two nearby Asian-operated restaurants and a healing center. Victoria Police confirmed all incidents are linked and under investigation.

Two days earlier on July 19, 23-year-old Indian student Charanpreet Singh was brutally assaulted in Adelaide during what began as a parking dispute. Five men allegedly shouted abuses at him before attacking Singh with metal objects, leaving him unconscious with brain trauma and facial fractures.

Police arrested one 20-year-old suspect, but four others remain at large.

Both incidents sparked community outrage and calls for stronger action against hate crimes targeting Australia's Indian diaspora.