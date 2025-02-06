33 Gujarati immigrants deported from US land in Ahmedabad

Thirty-three people from Gujarat, incrluding seven children, who were deported from the United States, landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad from Amritsar at 6.30 am on Thursday (February 6).

They were part of the first batch of 104 Indians, who have been deported from the US for illegal immigration, official said.

Soon after their arrival, the 33 immigrants were transported to their native places in Gujarat in police vehicles, assistant commissioner of Police, 'G' division, R D Oza told PTI.

"A plane carrying 33 Gujarati immigrants, including children and women, landed at the airport from Amritsar in the morning. They were among those who were deported from the US. We deployed police vehicles at the airport to transport them to their respective places," Oza told reporters at the airport.

The deportees hid their faces and refused to speak to the media gathered in large numbers at the airport. Many appeared visibly scared as they quickly walked towards the waiting police vehicles, which began ferrying them out as soon as all the deportees left the building. They were taken to their native places in the police vehicles.

The 33 immigrants from Gujarat included 13 people from Gandhinagar, 10 from Mehsana, four from Patan district, and one each from Ahmedabad city, Ahmedabad rural, Vadodara rural, Petlad in Anand district, Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Juna Deesa in Banaskantha.

Notably, no family members of the deportees were seen at the airport though the police had informed them that their relatives would be dropped home under escort.

Illegal Indians deported

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants, including 33 from Gujarat, landed at Amritsar in Punjab on Wednesday. They were the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US under the Trump 2.0 administration.

Family members of these illegal immigrants from Gujarat have claimed they do not know how their kin reached the foreign soil.

Former state deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had expressed sympathy for the deported Gujaratis, underlining the fact that they had gone to the foreign country looking for a job or career, and they should not be portrayed as criminals.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID-Crime, Parikshita Rathod said the police will not question the deportees at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies)