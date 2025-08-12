Priyanka Gandhi condemns ‘genocide’ in Gaza; Israel envoy hits back

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (August 12) accused Israel of committing “genocide” and criticised the Indian government for remaining “silent” as Israel “unleashes devastation” on the people of Palestine.

Priyanka condemns Israel

The Wayanad MP said in a post on X, "The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions."

Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself, Priyanka remarked.

She criticised the Indian government stating, "It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine."

True spirit of journalism

In another post on X, Priyanka said the "cold blooded murder" of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil, and stated that the immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state.

"In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace," she said.

According to the Al Jazeera media network, journalist Anas al-Sharif and four of his colleagues were killed in a targeted Israeli strike on a tent sheltering journalists in Gaza City.

Israel rejects Priyanka's claims

Within two hours, Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, responded to Priyanka's remark. "What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire."

He reiterated Israel's humanitarian efforts, saying, "Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger."

Addressing the demographic concerns implicitly raised by the accusations, Azar stated, "The population of Gaza has grown by 450% over the past 50 years — there’s no genocide there."

He concluded with a word of caution to the international community, stating, "Don’t buy Hamas numbers."

Mounting pressure

This heated exchange comes amid escalating hostilities and mounting global scrutiny over the humanitarian crisis and rising civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing conflict.

Priyanka Gandhi has consistently spoken out against Israel’s actions in Gaza, voicing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On Monday (August 11), the UN human rights office condemned Sunday’s air strike on a journalists’ tent, calling it a grave breach of international humanitarian law.