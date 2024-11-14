Priyank Kharge slams Adityanath for raking up father’s childhood tragedy

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday (November 13) slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing up the childhood tragedy of his father, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Priyank Kharge told Adityanath that his father never exploited the tragedy for political gains.

He said it was the Hyderabad Nizam’s Razakars who burned down his father’s house in 1948, and not the entire Muslim community.

Also Read: Kharge targets PM Modi, BJP for linking 'red book' of Constitution with 'urban Naxalism'

“Yes, @myogiadityanathji, in 1948, the Razakars burned down Sri @khargeji’s house, taking the lives of his mother and sister. Though he narrowly escaped, he survived and rose to become a 9-time MLA, twice Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP, central minister, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and an elected @INCIndia President,” Priyank Kharge posted on X.

‘My father never let hatred define him’

“Despite the tragedy, he never exploited it for political gain, never played the victim card and never let hatred define him. It was the Razakars who committed this act - not the entire Muslim community. Every community has bad apples and individuals who do wrong,” continued Priyank.

Also Read: PM Modi believes in buying MLAs like goats, toppling govts: Kharge

The Karnataka minister asked Adityanath, “So, tell me CM saab, your ideology fails to see Kharge Ji as an equal, it discriminates between human beings, does that make all of you bad or those who are practicing it? Who labeled him as an “untouchable” or a Dalit? The existence of a discriminatory ideology does not make everyone within a community wrong. Does it?”

Take your hate elsewhere: Kharge tells Adityanath

“At 82, Kharge Ji is fighting tirelessly to uphold the values of Buddha-Basavanna-Ambedkar and to protect the Constitution from the tyranny and hatred you seek to instill and he will continue this fight with unwavering conviction. So, Yogi Ji, take your hate elsewhere. You cannot bulldoze his principles or his ideology. Try winning the elections on PM @narendramodiji’s “achievements” instead of trying to sow seeds of hatred in the society for political gains,” concluded Priyank Kharge in his strong rebuttal.