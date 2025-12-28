Droupadi Murmu embarks on INS Vaghseer, becomes second president to undertake submarine sortie

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (December 28) undertook a submarine sortie onboard the Indian Navy’s indigenously built frontline submarine INS Vaghsheer from the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka.

Second president on submarine sortie

Murmu, 67, is only the second President of India to undertake a submarine sortie. In February 2006, former president APJ Abdul Kalam experienced a similar sortie onboard INS Sindhurakshak.

The current president embarked on the Kalvari-class submarine INS Vaghsheer with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi.

The president, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was briefed on the role of the submarine arm in India's maritime plans, along with the operational prowess and contribution in protecting the country's maritime interests, the Rashtrapati Bhawan informed through its official X account.

Dressed in a naval uniform, the President waved to naval personnel before entering the submarine. She interacted with the crew of INS Vaghsheer and lauded their dedication and professionalism.

Murmu lauds Navy

"President Droupadi Murmu undertook a dived sortie on the Western Seaboard onboard INS Vaghsheer... She interacted with the crew of INS Vaghsheer and commended their dedicaton, commitment and spirit of selfless service. She said that this indigenous submarine is a shining example of the Indian Navy's professional excellence, combat preparedness and unwavering commitment to national security," the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

"She said that this indigenous submarine is a shining example of the Indian Navy's professional excellence, combat preparedness and unwavering commitment to national security," the secretariat said on social media.

About INS Vaghsheer

INS Vaghsheer is the sixth and final submarine of the Project 75 Scorpene programme and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in January this year at a ceremony which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Navy officials, it is among the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world.

The submarine is designed for multiple roles, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations.

The diesel-electric attack submarine is manufactured by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, based on the Scorpene design of France's Naval Group.

INS Vaghsheer is armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems. Its modular construction allows for future upgrades, including the possible integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.

The Navy is developing the Karwar Naval Base, keeping in mind India’s long-term security interests in the Indian Ocean region.

Murmu is also the first Indian president to fly sorties in two major fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. She flew in a Rafale jet in October this year, while in 2023, she undertook a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI plane.