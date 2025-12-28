Army intensifies counter-terror ops as 30–35 Pak terrorists active in Jammu region

Indian intelligence agencies have assessed that there are “approximately 30-35 Pakistani terrorists” currently operating in the Jammu region, prompting the Indian Army to intensify counter-terrorism operations across Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said on Saturday.

Winter lull gives way to decisive shift

Traditionally, the onset of the 40-day ‘Chillai Kalan’, the harshest phase of winter in the Kashmir Valley from December 21 to January 31, ushers in a ‘temporary lull’ in terrorist activities as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions.

This winter, however, has marked a “decisive shift” in the operational approach of the Army and other security forces, a source in the defence establishment said.

Instead of reducing activities, the Army has adopted a “proactive winter posture”, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-capped areas to maintain pressure on possible terrorist hideouts. Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, Army patrols have been regularly traversing high-altitude ridgelines, valleys and forested areas to “deny the terrorists any sanctuary”, sources said.

Terror groups pushed into higher reaches

According to intelligence inputs gathered over the past few months, Pakistani terrorist groups, finding themselves cornered by sustained counter-terror operations, have shifted deeper into higher and middle-mountain reaches that are now devoid of habitation.

These terrorists are believed to be seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade detection and avoid direct confrontation with security forces. Reports indicate that remnants of terror groups are attempting to coerce or threaten local villagers for shelter and food supplies, even though their support among locals and overground workers has sharply declined.

The drying up of local support and continuous security vigilance in lower altitudes have forced the terrorists into isolation, further restricting their ability to regroup or plan coordinated attacks, sources said.

Operations expanded despite extreme weather

Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain and heavy snowfall, Army units have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and “neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment”.

The intensified operations continue across Kishtwar and Doda districts, defence sources said.

A defining feature of this year’s counter-terror strategy has been an integrated approach to operations. The Army is leading a synchronised effort involving the civil administration, J-K Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Special Operations Group, forest guards and village defence guards. This coordination ensures seamless intelligence sharing, resource optimisation and sharper operational execution, another source said.

Intelligence-led precision operations

Intelligence from multiple agencies is synthesised to draw “precise situational pictures” of terrorist movement and hideout patterns. Once verified, coordinated joint operations are planned and launched to minimise overlaps and ensure maximum impact.

The synergy between ground units and intelligence frameworks has enhanced response times, enabling security forces to act the moment actionable information surfaces. The principal focus of the Army and other forces this winter is twofold: eliminating remaining terrorist pockets and ensuring that terrorists remain confined to inhospitable higher reaches.

This containment strategy prevents infiltration into populated areas and disrupts logistics and communication channels, significantly reducing operational capability.

Surveillance-sweep-surveillance doctrine

Security forces have launched concurrent operations across valleys, mid-altitude regions and high ridges to maintain overlapping control and deny movement corridors.

Each clearance operation is followed by sustained monitoring, forming a “surveillance-sweep-surveillance” cycle that underpins the Army’s “new winter doctrine”. Specially trained winter warfare sub-units have been deployed across key sectors, skilled in high-altitude survival, snow navigation, avalanche response and snow combat.

Modern technology has emerged as a force multiplier, with drones, ground sensors and surveillance radars used to detect movement, track heat signatures and identify possible routes.

These systems, integrated into the Army’s information network, enable continuous monitoring and rapid decision-making even under adverse conditions. Even during Chillai Kalan, when most mountain activity comes to a standstill, security forces remain operational, turning winter into a period of sustained vigilance and action.





