'Preferential treatment': Doctors' body writes to IRDAI over Saif's mediclaim approval

Following insurance provider Niva Bupa’s prompt move to settle a medical insurance claim from actor Saif Ali Khan’s family, an organisation of medical professionals has shot off a missive to insurance regulator IRDAI, raising a question mark on “preferential treatment” being given to celebrities.

A document of the actor’s mediclaim approval surfaced on social media after the knife attack on him during an alleged burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence. According to the document, a cashless request of nearly Rs 36 lakh had been placed for the actor's five-day stay at the Lilavati Hospital. The insurance provider had cleared a payout of Rs 25 lakh in its initial approval. Niva Bupa confirmed receiving the pre-authorisation request and said further claims would be processed as per guidelines.



Troubling trend

The Mumbai-based Association of Medical Consultants, which says it represents over 14,000 medical practitioners and has branches in several cities, has written to the chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on the cashless clearance for Saif’s treatment.

“We are writing to express our concern and dissatisfaction regarding the recent news of Mr Saif Ali Khan being sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for cashless treatment under his insurance policy, which seems to be a preferential treatment compared to the benefits available to the common policyholders,” the organisation has said in a statement.

“This instance highlights a troubling trend where celebrities and high-profile individuals and patients with corporate policies receive favourable terms and higher cashless treatment limits, while ordinary citizens struggle with insufficient coverage and low reimbursement rates,” it has said.



Unfair disparity

The Association of Medical Consultants has said such practices create an “unfair disparity”. “We believe insurance should be a safeguard for all, irrespective of social status. Preferential treatment based on celebrity status creates a two-tier system, which is discriminatory against ordinary policyholders. There is a need for greater transparency in how insurance claims and cashless treatment limits are determined,” it has said.

The organisation has requested IRDAI to probe the matter and ensure that all policyholders, regardless of social status, are treated equally. It has also demanded guidelines to prevent preferential treatment and enhance transparency in mediclaim approvals.