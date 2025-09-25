Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Jay Panda named BJP poll in-charges for Bihar, Bengal, TN

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav as its election in-charges for Bihar and West Bengal, respectively, on Thursday (September 25). Both Pradhan and Yadav are among the most experienced poll managers of the BJP and have overseen elections in several states.

BJP National President JP Nadda made important appointments for key poll-bound states such as Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in November, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are likely to go to the polls in March-April next year.

Also Read: Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp a fight for equality and dignity of most backward: Rahul

A BJP statement said Union Minister CR Paatil, Gujarat BJP President, and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, have been appointed as co-in-charges for the Bihar polls. Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as a co-in-charge for West Bengal.

Tamil Nadu election

BJP appointed Baijayant Panda, one of its Vice Presidents, as its in-charge for the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, where it is allied with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Union minister Murlidhar Mohol is a co-incharge for Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agency)