Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp a fight for equality and dignity of most backward: Rahul

A day after launching Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp (Most Backward Justice Manifesto), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (September 25) asserted that the Mahagathbandhan was determined to ensure full rights for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), Dalits, tribals, minorities, and Backward Communities.

"No matter how many lies and distractions the BJP may perpetrate, we are determined," he posted on X.

"In Bihar, to strengthen the most backward community and increase their participation, we have made concrete promises in the 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto," he said in the post, adding that education was the greatest means of progress for these communities, so there were special resolutions to increase their access in this sector.

"Reservation will also be implemented in private colleges and universities, half of the reserved seats in private schools would go to SC/ST/OBC/EBC children, and unjust practices like 'Not Found Suitable' in appointments would be ended," he further noted.

He said these promises were not just about education, but a fight for equality and dignity for the most backward. "This is the true guarantee of social justice and equitable development," Rahul added.

भाजपा चाहे जितने भी झूठ और ध्यान भटकाने की साज़िश करे, हम अतिपिछड़े, दलित, आदिवासी, अल्पसंख्यक और पिछड़े समाज को उनका पूरा हक़ दिलाने के लिए संकल्पित हैं।



बिहार में अतिपिछड़ा समाज को मज़बूत बनाने और उनकी भागीदारी बढ़ाने के लिए हमने ‘अतिपिछड़ा न्याय संकल्प पत्र’ में ठोस वादे किए… pic.twitter.com/JOHaQs0tXy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2025

Also Read: Why Rahul, Tejashwi's EBC Nyay resolution is key to Grand Alliance's Bihar poll strategy

10 resolves for welfare of EBCs

His post came a day after he unveiled 10 resolves for the welfare of EBCs in particular, and deprived castes, including SCs, STs and OBCs, in an event titled Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp (pledge for justice to EBCs) in Patna. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other Mahagathbandhan allies, including Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, participated in the event.

Rahul, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reached out to the numerically powerful EBCs of Bihar, a state headed for Assembly elections in November. He promised a law for protection against atrocities, along the lines of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, if the INDIA bloc is elected to power.

During the event, Rahul read out 10 resolves for the welfare of EBCs, including an increase in the 50 per cent reservation cap. He asserted that necessary actions will be taken to protect EBCs and ensure their fair participation in educational institutions by implementing reservation policies in private colleges and universities.

Also Read: CWC meet: Congress alleges BJP-JDU stealing land, wealth, jobs in Bihar

Bihar's EBC population

Thirty-six per cent of Bihar's population comprises EBCs, according to the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government a few years ago. Rahul promised that the reservation for EBCs in local bodies and panchayats will be increased from the existing 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

He pledged 50 per cent reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EBCs "in government contracts worth up to Rs 25 crore" and "three decimals of land in urban areas and five decimals in rural areas" to landless families from the deprived castes.

Rahul's outreach marks an ambitious bid to make a dent in a support base that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), has cultivated over the years.

(With agency inputs)