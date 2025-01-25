'Potential to redefine good governance': Prez Murmu backs 'One Nation One Election'

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday (January 25) advocated for the "One Nation One Election" initiative, asserting it has the potential to redefine "good governance" in the country by promoting consistency in governance, preventing policy paralysis, mitigating resource diversion, and alleviating financial burdens on the state.

In her address to the nation ahead of the 76th Republic Day, she emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to "eliminate remnants of a colonial mindset that have lingered in the country for decades" and cited the replacement of the British-era criminal laws with three new modern laws.

"We have been witnessing concerted efforts to change that mindset... Reforms of such magnitude require an audacity of vision," she said.



Legal reforms

Highlighting the significance of the proposed bill aimed at synchronising election schedules across the country, Murmu noted, “The 'One Nation One Election' plan can offer numerous benefits, including enhanced governance and reduced financial strain.” In discussing legal reforms, she pointed out the need to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act with new laws reflective of Indian traditions.

She mentioned the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which prioritise the delivery of justice over mere punishment and place a strong emphasis on addressing crimes against women and children.

Reflecting on the significance of the Constitution, the President highlighted the progress achieved over the past 75 years.

"At the time of Independence, many parts of the country faced extreme poverty and hunger. However, we maintained a belief in ourselves and created conditions for growth," she said.

Economic growth

Noting the contributions of farmers and labourers, she said India's economy now plays a pivotal role in global economic trends, asserting that this transformation is rooted in the framework established by the Constitution.

The President also pointed to the persistently high economic growth rate in recent years, which has generated job opportunities, increased income for farmers and labourers, and lifted many out of poverty.

She underscored the importance of inclusive growth and the government's commitment to welfare, making basic necessities such as housing and access to clean drinking water entitlements for citizens.

Infrastructure push

Shifting focus to present-day advancements, she highlighted the government's emphasis on physical infrastructure development, which has laid the groundwork for sustained growth.

She commended the innovative use of technology in finance, noting that digital payment systems and direct benefit transfers have enhanced inclusion and transparency in the economy.

The health of the banking system has improved due to reforms like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which significantly reduced non-performing assets in commercial banks.

Looking towards the future, the President underscored the importance of education in shaping the next generation. The government has increased investments in the education sector, resulting in substantial improvements in learning quality and digital inclusion, especially in regional languages.



Role of Constitution

She expressed hope that future generations will recognise the pivotal role of the Constitution in guiding their journey.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, she reiterated the importance of morality in governance and civic life, stating, "If Swaraj was not meant to civilize us, it would be nothing worth." The President called for a renewed commitment to Gandhiji's ideals of truth, nonviolence, and compassion - not just towards fellow humans but also towards nature.

She urged all citizens to reaffirm their dedication to realising the dreams of a prosperous, inclusive, and morally conscious India as the country looks forward to its future.

