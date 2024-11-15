PM Modi returns to Delhi after being stranded in Jharkhand for 2 hrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew back to Delhi in another aircraft, after being stranded in Jharkhand for nearly two hours after his special IAF plane developed a technical snag on Friday (November 15).

Modi was supposed to return to New Delhi on the IAF plane after addressing a rally in Bihar's Jamui, around 80 km from Deoghar, sources told PTI. The technical snag was reportedly detected in the plane after the prime minister had already boarded it and the aircraft was ready for take-off. It was then decided to stop the aircraft at Deoghar to fix the fault. Modi visited Jamui to attend a function marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Also read: Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk renamed Birsa Munda after Jharkhand tribal freedom fighter

"PM Modi left for Delhi from Deoghar in another special aircraft after his IAF plane developed a technical snag. The aircraft could not be rectified on time. PM had to wait for more than two hours," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sagar told PTI.

While Modi waited for the issue to be resolved, the region's airspace was declared a "no-flying zone". Rahul’s chopper grounded Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also caught in a similar situation in Godda, Jharkhand. His helicopter, which was supposed to take him back after addressing an election rally, was grounded for about two hours, prompting allegations from the Congress that the delay was politically motivated. "Our leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was not allowed to take off for about two hours, posing a grave threat to his life. This was a security lapse at the behest of the Centre," state minister Deepika Pandey Singh alleged. (With inputs from agencies)