PM Modi writes to Sunita Williams inviting her to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, inviting her to visit India as she prepares to return to Earth on Wednesday (March 19) after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station.

The letter, written on March 1 and sent through former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, was shared on X by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

'Close to our hearts'

"Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission," Modi said in the letter.

"After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters," the prime minister said.

Modi recalled meeting Williams and her late father Deepak Pandya during his 2016 visit to the US.

Name came up

He said he had met Mike Massimino at a programme in New Delhi and Williams' name came up during the conversation. "During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you," he said.

The prime minister said he enquired about Williams' well-being while meeting President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, during his visits to the US.

Pride in Sunita's achievements

He said 1.4 billion Indians had always taken great pride in Williams achievements. "Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance." Modi said Williams' mother Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting her return and he was sure that "Deepakbhai's" blessings were with her as well.

The prime minister also sent his warm regards to Williams' husband Michael Williams.

